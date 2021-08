The ridge high pressure responsible for our latest string of excessive heat and record-breaking temperatures will continue to break-down over the next 24 hours as a “cool” low pressure weather system drops in from the Gulf of Alaska. Temperatures by tomorrow afternoon will be on the order of 20 degrees cooler than those experienced on yesterday. This is welcome news for our crews battling numerous wildfires across the region…however with such a transition in air masses typically comes a good deal of wind. This weather event will be no exception.