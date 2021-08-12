Cancel
NFL

DraftKings takes big (and oddly specific) bet on Jets to reach Super Bowl

NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
This one is a head-scratcher. DraftKings reported Wednesday it has taken a “big bet” on the New York Jets to reach the Super Bowl this season. One bettor put $2,751.03 on the New York Jets to be AFC Champions... Potential Payout: $209,078.28. The Jets’ last Super Bowl appearance came more...

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

#Jets#Super Bowl Iii#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Afc Champions#The Baltimore Colts#Super Bowl Lvi#The Los Angeles Rams#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Giants
