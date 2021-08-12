Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tomball, TX

Real estate transactions: Tomball Town Center trades hands

By Katherine Feser
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSJBC Commercial XXI, a joint venture of J. Beard Real Estate Co. and Outlier Capital, purchased Tomball Town Center, a Kroger-anchored shopping center at 14320 FM 2920 and Texas 249 in Tomball. David Disney and Adam Crockett with Disney Investment Group represented the sellers, Inventrust Properties Corp. and Crow Holdings Capital. John Fenoglio of CBRE arranged debt financing from Morgan Stanley. The center, totaling 141,450 square feet, was built in 2004 and is 98 percent occupied.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
Tomball, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
City
Alief, TX
City
Tomball, TX
Tomball, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Shopping Center#Tomball Town Center#Sjbc#J Beard Real Estate Co#Outlier Capital#Kroger#Disney Investment Group#Crow Holdings Capital#Cbre#Morgan Stanley#Texas Overland#Colliers#Sds Capital Group#Vintage Realty Co#The Life At Westpark#Highland Cross Apartments#Highland Cross Drive#Electra Capital#Finial Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy