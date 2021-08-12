Real estate transactions: Tomball Town Center trades hands
SJBC Commercial XXI, a joint venture of J. Beard Real Estate Co. and Outlier Capital, purchased Tomball Town Center, a Kroger-anchored shopping center at 14320 FM 2920 and Texas 249 in Tomball. David Disney and Adam Crockett with Disney Investment Group represented the sellers, Inventrust Properties Corp. and Crow Holdings Capital. John Fenoglio of CBRE arranged debt financing from Morgan Stanley. The center, totaling 141,450 square feet, was built in 2004 and is 98 percent occupied.www.houstonchronicle.com
