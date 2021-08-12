Cancel
Cirrus Announces Appointment of Bruce Schuman To Board Of Directors

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Former CFO of Intel Capital joins team to build upon Cirrus’ rapid growth. Cirrus, a provider of cloud-based document management software, has announced the appointment of Bruce Schuman to its board of directors. With nearly 30 years of industry experience in investing and advising venture-backed technology companies, Schuman brings innovative thinking and a successful track record in helping companies grow at scale to deliver shareholder value amidst increased industry demand for Cirrus’ services.

