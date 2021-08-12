Cancel
What If? Episode 1 may confirm a wild Doctor Strange 2 rumor

By Alex Welch
Inverse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat If…? premiered its long-awaited first episode on Disney+ this week, marking the start of Marvel’s grand new exploration into its on-screen multiverse. To that end, the series’ first episode took viewers to a reality where Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) became the world’s first Super-Soldier instead of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Clocking in at just over 30 minutes, the episode made a strong case for the superpowered version of Peggy — formally known as Captain Carter — to become a recurring character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the coming years.

