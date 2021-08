A department store employee claims they quit their job and gave the boss a piece of their mind on the way out—announcing "I hate this job" on the PA system. A TikTok user called Carla (who uses they/them pronouns) shared a clip to the site, claiming they used to work for Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory. In the video, the former staff member is seen wearing a Burlington badge and speaking into a phone, announcing: "Attention all Burlington shoppers and associates, I would like to say a few words.