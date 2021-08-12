WILLIAM EVERETTE HORTON JR.
MANNING - William Everette "W.E." Horton Jr., 86, widower of Pauline Richburg Horton, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina. Born on July 3, 1935, in Davis Station, he was a son of the late William Everette Sr. and Edna Chewning Horton. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a former member of the Army National Guard and Reserves and a charter member of the Lord Clarendon Cotillion. He was a member of Manning United Methodist Church, Margaret Jones Gamble Sunday School class and served as a superintendent of Sunday school.www.theitem.com
