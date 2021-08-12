‘Terrible reality set in’: L.A. Times photographer on documenting the Dixie fire

Deer, searching for food at the end of the day, make their way past scorched trees as seen along Main St. in Greenville. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

The largest California wildfire has burned more than 500,000 acres. See the remains through the smoke and ash.

GREENVILLE, Calif. — With each passing mile, the smoke from the Dixie fire got thicker and thicker as I drove up Highway 89 in Plumas County. Visibility was decreasing at a steady pace to no more than 10 feet in front of me once I reached my destination of Greenville. If you have ever looked out of the window of a jetliner as it graces the clouds, that’s what it felt like, except this time I was the pilot — without any instrument training. My only thought was, if I drive slowly enough, I can hopefully react quickly enough to limit the damage if I hit something or someone.

I made it safely. Once I got out of the car, the smell of an overflowing ashtray filled my nose. This was one town I was sure of where nobody on this day was anti-mask.

The smoke that hung in the air made it impossible to immediately see how decimated the town was. As I walked in, seeing structure after structure burned to the ground, the terrible reality set in. And all those once-beautiful trees are completely scorched. The only thing — it seemed to me — that was still green in Greenville was the name itself.

Greenville residents Gould Fickardt, 71, left, and Woody Hovland, 70, sit with their dogs, Primer, right, and Sheva outside a friend’s home. Fickhardt owns the Way Station bar and apartments, which have burned. Hovland’s home was destroyed. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A U.S. flag is placed on a burned-out firetruck in front of the Greenville Fire Station on Highway 89. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Horses graze in a field off North Valley Road. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Street signs in Greenville melted from the extreme temperature. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Smoke from the Dixie fire engulfs the town of Greenville. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Jaime Crane, an inspector with Cal Fire’s Shasta Trinity Unit, walks through a burned neighborhood to document what materials the roofs of homes were made of. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Burned trees rise above a truck destroyed by the Dixie fire. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Kelly Tan, 59, left, looks on as her sister, Tiffany Lozano, 44, photographs melted street signs on Main Street in Greenville. Tan is a resident of nearby Taylorsville and Lozano is a resident of nearby Quincy. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Scorched trees are all that’s left standing in this section of Greenville. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Clouds of smoke loom over the remains of homes and cars. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Deer search for food on Main Street in Greenville. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A door is one of the few things still upright at the Greenville Rancheria Medical & Dental Clinic on Main Street. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The Greenville Library was destroyed in the Dixie fire. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A water drop is made as the Dixie fire continues to burn near Greenville. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A welcome bench is still standing after the Dixie fire on Greenville’s Main Street. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Amanda Peri, an inspector with Cal Fire’s Shasta Trinity Unit, searches through debris to determine what roofing materials were used in Greenville. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A number of signs, like these on Highway 89 in Greenville, were melted by the Dixie fire. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The front gate of a home on Main Street in Greenville survived the Dixie fire. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Jaime Crane, an inspector with Cal Fire’s Shasta Trinity Unit, walks through the debris in Greenville. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The Way Station bar was destroyed by the Dixie fire in Greenville. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Photo editing by Jacob Moscovitch and Robert St. John