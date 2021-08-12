Workers finding creative solutions to office space

The fog in my crystal ball is slowly lifting. I’m beginning to see the future. First, the future will involve less leased downtown office space. Although companies are all over the lot, only banks seem to be requiring that all employees return to their offices full time. Curiously enough, only banks are massively dependent on the commercial real estate industry for their success. Banks lend to those in the industry, securitize loans, invest in real estate, and so on. I’m thus deeming banks to be the self-interested outliers who shout that everyone must return to the office. The rest of the corporate world is less biased and guides my vision of the future. What I overwhelmingly see is a hybrid model — a relatively few people will work from home full time; a relatively few people will work from an office full time; and the vast majority of people will go into the office only one or two days per week.