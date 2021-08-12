Uplight Launches Plus, Empowering Utility Customers To Participate In The Clean Energy Transition With Personalized, Subscription Energy Bundles

Top Clean Energy Stocks For Your Late 2021 Watchlist. When it comes to clean energy stocks in the stock market today, investors have plenty of options to choose from. If anything, this would be thanks to a global movement to mitigate the current effects of climate change. As a result, governments across the globe are now increasing their investments towards environmentally relevant sectors aggressively. Just last week, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The likes of which will encompass public infrastructure ranging from internet networks and public transport to energy grids.