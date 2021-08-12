Cancel
CareView Communications Receives FIPS 140-2 Certification

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

CareView Communications, Inc. an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, announced that its CareView Cryptographic Module was Federal Information Processing Standard Publication (FIPS 140-2) certified. The cryptographic module is incorporated in CareView’s Patient Safety System® and is used for the encryption of protected health information (PHI) and personally identifiable information (PII) for patients in health facilities.

aithority.com

