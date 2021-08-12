CareView Communications Receives FIPS 140-2 Certification

The team at Squeeze Media has completed a thorough audit which confirms Squeeze as a trusted partner for highly regulated financial services industries. Squeeze Media is a fast-growing service provider to Fortune 500 brands nationwide, providing contact center services to increase customer engagement and pipeline development in the mortgage, healthcare and technology industries. Today, Squeeze announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 1 certification. A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 1 certification verifies Squeeze has developed the necessary control objectives and control activities to meet the relevant trust principles, verified through an in-depth audit relevant to security, confidentiality, and availability.