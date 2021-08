A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.95.