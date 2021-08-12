Motorola Solutions Opens New Network And Security Operations Centre For Public Safety In Canada’s Ottawa-Gatineau Connexité Cybersecurity Cluster

41% enterprises confirm threat of losing market share if they didn’t shift to a digital-first operating model. Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today unveils “Leading in a Digital-First World; Enabling Success with the Right Mindset, Ecosystem and Trust” Report which finds 90% of enterprises are yet to achieve their digital-first goals with 49% admitting that cyber security is the top most priority for their business. It also brings to light, 45% of enterprises lost productivity during the crisis due to problems of connectivity and 41% enterprises attribute the shift to digital-first operating models for maintaining market share during the course of the pandemic. The survey was conducted among business leaders across 750 enterprises in 11 countries and classifies them into three distinct categories as per their digital maturity stage.