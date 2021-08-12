Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Motorola Solutions Opens New Network And Security Operations Centre For Public Safety In Canada’s Ottawa-Gatineau Connexité Cybersecurity Cluster

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Motorola Solutions Leverages Decades of Public Safety Experience in Its New Network and Security Operations Centre Where It Will Manage the Mission-Critical Communication Networks and Command Centre Software Relied upon by Canada’s First Responders. Motorola Solutions (MSI) announced the opening of its new network and security operations centre (NSOC) in...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#First Responders#Msi#Nsoc#Motorola Solutions#Canadian#Motorola Solutions Canada#Global Services#Specialized#Lmr#Lte#Commandcentral#Digital#Gatineau Connexit#In Sec M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessaithority.com

Minim Continues Global Expansion With Launch of Intelligent Networking Products in Amazon India and Flipkart

Minim, Inc., the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, announced the launch of its intelligent networking products in India. Consumers can now find the Motorola MH7020 Triband AC2200 Mesh WiFi system and mobile app, powered by Minim, in Amazon.in and Flipkart.in. The move marks the first major step towards international e-commerce expansion, adding to the company’s global sales footprint via Internet Service Providers.
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

IoT Security Update August 2021

New German cloud hosted IoT Security App: In addition to working with Cortex Data Lake in the Netherlands, the EU IoT Security cloud now supports Cortex Data Lake locations in the UK and Germany. Read the privacy datasheet to see how IoT Security fits with EU data protection laws (GDPR) requirements. IoT Security cloud locations map.
Businessaithority.com

Spectra, a Vance Street Capital Portfolio Company, Acquires Galleon Embedded Computing

Acquisition further enhances the company’s catalogue of proprietary C5ISR products and solutions for the aerospace and defense technology market. Spectra A&D Holdings LLC, a diversified designer and manufacturer of highly engineered avionics and electronics solutions for leading aerospace and defense platforms, announced the acquisition of Galleon Embedded Computing AS (“Galleon”). Galleon is the first strategic add-on acquisition since the formation of Spectra. Spectra is a portfolio company of Vance Street Capital, forming the company in February 2021 by simultaneously merging three defense technology businesses.
Businessaithority.com

EdgeConnex to Acquire Global Data Center, an Israeli-Based Data Center Operator

Deal Extends Edgeconnex Global Footprint to Over 40 Markets Globally. EdgeConneX, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it has agreed to acquire Global Data Center (GDC), an Israel-based data center operator headquartered in Herzliya, the hub of Israel’s hi-tech district. Once completed, the acquisition will bring two new facilities into the EdgeConneX global data center platform, including GDC’s state-of-the-art, and highly secure underground facilities in Herzliya and Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv.
Businessaithority.com

Advantage Engineers Announces New Vice President of Telecom in the East Region

Industry veteran Iris Troiano brings her vast experience to Advantage Engineers. Advantage Engineers, a nationwide engineering and consulting firm providing turnkey professional services for wireless, fiber, and broadband infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce that Iris Troiano has been named Vice President of Telecom in the East Region. Advantage Engineers, a Network Connex company, supports macro tower, DAS, and small cell deployments along with fiber optic and broadband network designs.
Businessaithority.com

Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor Announce Conclusion of Final Regulatory Review

Acquisition Expected to Close on August 30, 2021 London / August 31, 2021 JST. Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Dialog Semiconductor Plc, a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® low energy (BLE) and Industrial edge computing solutions, are pleased to announce that the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has waived its jurisdiction to review the recommended all-cash acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas.
Businessaithority.com

SQream Has Enhanced Its Management With New Members Who Will Help Propel Fast Analytics At Scale

SQream’s newly joined management team members: CMO Aliza Tamir, Chief Business Development Officer Rony Greenberg, and VP R&D Matti Rosengart. SQream, which has developed a platform for accelerating analytics at scale, has announced a series of new appointments to its management. The company welcomed on board CMO Aliza Tamir, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) Rony Greenberg, and VP R&D Matti Rosengart. The three have extensive experience in managing technology companies and will help to drive SQream’s accelerated growth worldwide.
Technologyaithority.com

90% Enterprises Yet to Achieve Digital-First Goals; Cyber Security Emerges as Most Critical Tata Communications Report Shows

41% enterprises confirm threat of losing market share if they didn’t shift to a digital-first operating model. Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today unveils “Leading in a Digital-First World; Enabling Success with the Right Mindset, Ecosystem and Trust” Report which finds 90% of enterprises are yet to achieve their digital-first goals with 49% admitting that cyber security is the top most priority for their business. It also brings to light, 45% of enterprises lost productivity during the crisis due to problems of connectivity and 41% enterprises attribute the shift to digital-first operating models for maintaining market share during the course of the pandemic. The survey was conducted among business leaders across 750 enterprises in 11 countries and classifies them into three distinct categories as per their digital maturity stage.
Businessaithority.com

HealthAware And Branch Analytics Announce Strategic Partnership

HealthAware, a leader in health risk assessments and patient engagement, is pleased to announce that is has partnered with Branch Consulting + Analytics to bring innovative solutions to the blood bank industry. Branch Consulting + Analytics has more than 25 years of Blood Center Industry recruitment experience. Through their targeted...
Businessaithority.com

Deloitte Named A Leader Among Application Modernization And Migration Services Providers By Independent Research Firm

Deloitte announced that it has been named a Leader in Forrester’s recent report, The Forrester Wave: Application Modernization And Migration Services, Q3 2021. Deloitte is recognized for partnering with customers for business transformation and its strength in both technical and business acumen, that goes beyond a cookie-cutter approach, as noted by customer references.
Businessaithority.com

Big Green IT Expands Team With Key New Hires

Big Green IT, a leading Microsoft Services Provider announced two new additions to its Account Management Team, Todd Vrooman and Lindsay Cowan. These hires are subject matter experts in Cloud Technologies and will help the IT company continue to fully support the influx of companies migrating to the Cloud. Big...
Softwareaithority.com

FireEye Advances XDR Platform To Arm Security Operations Teams

FireEye, Inc. the intelligence-led security company, introduced FireEye XDR, a unified platform designed to help security operations teams strengthen threat detection, accelerate response capabilities, and simplify investigations. The FireEye XDR platform provides native security protections for Endpoint, Network, Email, and Cloud with a focus on improving organizations’ capabilities for controlling...
Businessaithority.com

Upwork Appoints Saty Bahadur as Chief Technology Officer

Upwork, the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, announced that Saty Bahadur has joined the company as its new chief technology officer. Bahadur joins Upwork from Amazon, where he spent the last four years as a general manager, most recently leading the team responsible for preventing worldwide...
Businessaithority.com

Treliant Acquires Vox Financial Partners, Strengthening Its Capital Markets Capabilities and Expanding Its Footprint Into Europe

Treliant announced that it has acquired Vox Financial Partners (Vox), a leading Capital Markets consulting firm that helps global financial institutions deliver regulatory and business change. The transaction between the two privately-owned firms closed on August 13, 2021 and terms were not disclosed. The acquisition of Vox is a milestone...
Businessaithority.com

SkyLab Solutions Acquired By VisionTrack Inc

SkyLab Solutions, a fast-growing US fleet telematics company, has been acquired by VisionTrack Inc, Europe’s leader in video telematics, to accelerate its expansion in the US marketplace. SkyLab Solutions, a fast-growing US fleet telematics company, has been acquired by VisionTrack Inc, Europe’s leader in video telematics, to accelerate its expansion...
Marketsaithority.com

Metatron Acquires E-Commerce Company and Explores New Crypto Bot Fund

Metatron, a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce it has acquired a controlling interest in Mountain Green inc., an e-commerce company which generated over millions in sales over the last twelve months. Mountain Green has already added...
Public Healthaithority.com

InferVision AI Assists the European Commission Monitoring COVID-19 Variants

InferVision AI has been selected to help monitor COVID-19 variants across the European Union. Faced with this challenge, the European Commission decided to increase their investment in the adoption of AI tools from InferVision. InferVision’s AI tools have been used to enhance the detection of COVID-19 and improve the treatment of patients by the European Commission since April 2020; and hospitals in Belgium, Estonia, France, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands have reported strong benefits from the use of this AI application.

Comments / 0

Community Policy