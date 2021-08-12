EdgeConneX and Opus Interactive Collaborate to Deliver Hybrid Multi-Cloud Solutions At The Edge
Partnership Provides Enterprises with Local, Edge Access to Multi-Cloud Offerings via EdgeConneX Edge Data Centers and Opus Interactive OpusCloud and IaaS Offerings. EdgeConneX, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces its partnership with Opus Interactive, a woman-owned cloud, colocation, and IT services company based in Portland, Oregon. The partnership enables additional Edge-based cloud solutions for enterprises across the EdgeConneX global footprint. This includes Opus Interactive cloud migration with options ranging from dedicated bare metal environments to variable hybrid cloud and multi-cloud solutions from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft® Azure®, OpenStack®, VMware®, Google Cloud Platform™, Oracle, OpusCloud and more.aithority.com
