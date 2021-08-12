Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

EdgeConneX and Opus Interactive Collaborate to Deliver Hybrid Multi-Cloud Solutions At The Edge

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Partnership Provides Enterprises with Local, Edge Access to Multi-Cloud Offerings via EdgeConneX Edge Data Centers and Opus Interactive OpusCloud and IaaS Offerings. EdgeConneX, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces its partnership with Opus Interactive, a woman-owned cloud, colocation, and IT services company based in Portland, Oregon. The partnership enables additional Edge-based cloud solutions for enterprises across the EdgeConneX global footprint. This includes Opus Interactive cloud migration with options ranging from dedicated bare metal environments to variable hybrid cloud and multi-cloud solutions from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft® Azure®, OpenStack®, VMware®, Google Cloud Platform™, Oracle, OpusCloud and more.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cloud#Cloud Computing#Private Cloud#Amazon Web Services#Iaas Offerings#Openstack#Google Cloud Platform#Oracle#Cloud Service Providers#Telia#Packetfabric#Hipaa#Pci#Observability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Technologytheregister.com

Take these three steps to unify and manage your data

Sponsored Do you ever get the feeling that you're working for your data, rather than the other way around? Many on-premises data architectures have built up gradually over the years, creating a disjointed set of silos. It all works, but you probably don't want to prod it too hard. These...
Technologyaithority.com

LMJ Consulting Adopts Stellar Cyber Open XDR Security Platform

MSSP Expands Services Offered to MDR Services With Stellar Cyber. Stellar Cyber, the leading security operations platform for managed security service providers (MSSPs) and innovator of Open XDR, announced that LMJ Consulting, an Alaska-based Master MSSP providing integrated IT solutions, managed services and business computer support, is using the Stellar Cyber platform to add MDR services to its offerings. LMJ Consulting has been providing EDR services (based on BlackBerry/Cylance’s EDR-as-a-Service) to MSSPs throughout the West Coast, and it is now using the Stellar Cyber platform to evolve into a full-fledged MDR service provider. (Stellar Cyber and BlackBerry recently announced that they are going to market together as a catalyst for AI-based security adoption worldwide by offering an integrated solution that combines BlackBerry’s prevention-first AI-driven Unified Endpoint Security offerings with Stellar Cyber’s security operations platform.
Businessmartechseries.com

Baffle Raises $20M in Series B to Protect Cloud Data with Celesta Capital as Lead Investor

Company’s No-Code Security Mesh Delivers Data-centric Protection Across All Cloud and Critical Infrastructure. Baffle, Inc., a cloud data protection company, announced that it has raised $20 million in Series B funding led by new investor Celesta Capital, with contributions from National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures and Nepenthe Capital, and follow-on investments from True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital and Triphammer Ventures.
Softwareaithority.com

Interactions Extends Leadership on Vertical-Specific Solutions, Launches IVA for Insurance

Leading conversational AI company launches new verticalized product, pioneering a tailored approach to Intelligent Virtual Assistants. Interactions, one of the world’s largest standalone conversational artificial intelligence (AI) companies, announced the launch of a new verticalized product, the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) for Insurance. IVA for Insurance joins the Virtual Collection Agent (VCA) for Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) on a growing roster of vertical-specific products with proven results enhancing the customer experience and driving efficiency and profitability.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Cloudera Introduces Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud

A new data service on Cloudera Data Platform to automate and manage cloud-native data flows, increasing operational efficiency and reducing cloud costs. Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the launch of Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, a cloud-native service for data flows to process hybrid streaming workloads on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). With Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, users can now automate complex data flow operations, boost the operational efficiency of streaming data flows with auto-scaling capabilities, and cut down on cloud costs by eliminating infrastructure sizing guesswork.
Computersaithority.com

Latent AI Raises $19 Million Series A To Enable Next Generation AI Factories

New Investors and Fortune 500 Partners will Accelerate Latent AI’s Ability to Enable AI-Powered Solutions at the Edge for Multiple Industries. Latent AI has announced the closing of a $19 million Series A investment round co-led by Blackhorn Ventures and Future Ventures. Other notable investors in this round include Booz Allen Hamilton, Lockheed Martin, 40 North Ventures, Pegasus Tech Ventures and Autotech Ventures. This funding will support the company’s mission to empower developers to optimize AI models for the edge continuum. Latent AI is enabling next generation AI factories to deploy AI applications at scale, and in a fast, repeatable and robust manner.
Technologyaithority.com

90% Enterprises Yet to Achieve Digital-First Goals; Cyber Security Emerges as Most Critical Tata Communications Report Shows

41% enterprises confirm threat of losing market share if they didn’t shift to a digital-first operating model. Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today unveils “Leading in a Digital-First World; Enabling Success with the Right Mindset, Ecosystem and Trust” Report which finds 90% of enterprises are yet to achieve their digital-first goals with 49% admitting that cyber security is the top most priority for their business. It also brings to light, 45% of enterprises lost productivity during the crisis due to problems of connectivity and 41% enterprises attribute the shift to digital-first operating models for maintaining market share during the course of the pandemic. The survey was conducted among business leaders across 750 enterprises in 11 countries and classifies them into three distinct categories as per their digital maturity stage.
Softwareaithority.com

DesktopReady Launches Most Comprehensive DaaS Solution In The Market For MSPs

DesktopReady integrates technology platform, product innovation, and white-glove services to enable growth and customer success for MSPs. DesktopReady announced the launch of its much anticipated DaaS Solution for MSPs. The pandemic has accelerated the need for digital transformation. As a result, Virtual Desktops have become mainstream to meet the needs of a distributed workforce in a secure and scalable manner.
Softwareaithority.com

eSign Genie Launches New Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA) Security Feature

A New Identity Verification/Fraud Prevention Feature Is Now Available to eSign Genie Enterprise Plan Subscribers. eSign Genie, a leading electronic and digital signature software company, announced that it has rolled out a new Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA) identity verification feature. This feature is available to all eSign Genie Enterprise Plan subscribers.
Businessaithority.com

SQream Has Enhanced Its Management With New Members Who Will Help Propel Fast Analytics At Scale

SQream’s newly joined management team members: CMO Aliza Tamir, Chief Business Development Officer Rony Greenberg, and VP R&D Matti Rosengart. SQream, which has developed a platform for accelerating analytics at scale, has announced a series of new appointments to its management. The company welcomed on board CMO Aliza Tamir, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) Rony Greenberg, and VP R&D Matti Rosengart. The three have extensive experience in managing technology companies and will help to drive SQream’s accelerated growth worldwide.
Computerscisco.com

Cisco Catalyst 8000V, the Cloud-Smart Router, Powers Secure SD-WAN for Multicloud and SaaS

Cisco Catalyst 8000V Edge Software was launched in November 2020 as an evolution of the widely adopted Cisco Cloud Services Router (CSR) 1000V, which is deployed by more than 5,000 customers globally. As the successor to the widely adopted CSR 1000V, the Catalyst 8000V offers the next generation of secure multicloud networking and cloud-smart capabilities in software, required by enterprise workloads for the public cloud and SaaS. As public cloud solutions become more ubiquitous, with Gartner predicting spending on public cloud services to grow 23.1% in 2021 to $332.3 billion [1], customers will look to accelerate their journey to multicloud with a trusted enterprise-grade and cloud-smart solution.
Businessaithority.com

Equifax Brings Differentiated Data To AWS Data Exchange

Collaboration Builds on Equifax Cloud™ Strategy and Makes Data Assets Only Equifax Can Provide More Easily Available to Business Customers for Faster Decision Intelligence. Equifax (EFX) is offering select differentiated data assets through AWS Data Exchange, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) service that makes it easy to find, subscribe to and use third-party data in the cloud. This relationship builds on the Equifax Cloud™ strategy and makes anonymized Equifax Analytic Dataset™ consumer and loan-level credit data, U.S. Consumer Credit Trends macro-level information, B2bConnect™ commercial marketing data, IXI™ economic data, and unique property and housing data quickly and easily available to business customers for improved decision intelligence.
Technologyaithority.com

Scale Computing Ranks Number One on CRN’s 2021 Annual Report Card for Edge Computing and Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it a winner of the 2021 CRN Annual Report (ARC) Awards in both the Edge Computing category and the Hyperconverged Infrastructure category. This is the third consecutive year Scale Computing has been recognized as a CRN ARC Award winner. The company also swept all of the subcategories including Product Innovation, Support, Partnership, and Managed & Cloud Services in both Edge Computing and Hyperconverged Infrastructure.
PoliticsZDNet

Microsoft brings Azure Government Top Secret into GA

Microsoft on Monday announced the general availability of Azure Government Top Secret, a cloud service for government agencies that need to manage top-secret data. The offering is launching with more than 60 services and the promise of more to come soon. Microsoft has achieved the Authorization to Operate (ATO) Azure...
Businessaithority.com

Minim Continues Global Expansion With Launch of Intelligent Networking Products in Amazon India and Flipkart

Minim, Inc., the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, announced the launch of its intelligent networking products in India. Consumers can now find the Motorola MH7020 Triband AC2200 Mesh WiFi system and mobile app, powered by Minim, in Amazon.in and Flipkart.in. The move marks the first major step towards international e-commerce expansion, adding to the company’s global sales footprint via Internet Service Providers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy