‘I Thought The Big Bang Theory Was A Game Show’: Mayim Bialik On Playing Amy Farrah Fowler

One of the most beloved sitcoms of the modern era is The Big Bang Theory, which came to an end a little over two years ago. While most of the cast has moved on from the CBS series, many of them are still rightfully paying tribute to the past every now and again. Stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, who portrayed couple Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler on the series, are still working together on the Fox comedy Call Me Kat. Bialik recently shared a throwback photo of the two of them working on their previous series together, and it's giving me all the big-bang feels.