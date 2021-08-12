Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘I Thought The Big Bang Theory Was A Game Show’: Mayim Bialik On Playing Amy Farrah Fowler

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS Local)– Mayim Bialik has been acting since she was a teenager and the North Hollywood High School alum has been a part of several notable shows during her career. The UCLA alum got her big break in the 1990s on the NBC sitcom “Blossom” and then was nominated for four Emmy Awards for her work in CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” where she played neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Bang Theory#Farrah#Game Show#Nbc#Cbs Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Week

champion James Holzhauer savagely roasts the show for hiring 2 hosts

The lengthy search for a new Jeopardy! host got a surprise ending Wednesday as not one, but two candidates were officially tapped to replace Alex Trebek: executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series," Sony said. News that Richards was set to be hired as the new host of Jeopardy! sparked backlash last week, and with that in mind, former champion James Holzhauer roasted the show Wednesday over the announcement that both Richards and another host had been picked.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Negotiated Multi-Million Dollar Deal for New Spin-Off Gig: Report

Earlier this week, Jeopardy! announced that it would have not one but two new hosts on the game show, and host Mayim Bialik will be making millions for working just part-time. The popular trivia show has been on the hunt for its newest full-time host since Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020. It was recently revealed that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be hired to replace Trebek’s position. However, there is a catch.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Speaks Out About Who She Actually Thought Was Going to Land Hosting Gig

Mayim Bialik is still reeling from the news that she and executive producer Mike Richards will tag-team host future seasons of “Jeopardy!”. The news broke on Wednesday, with the game show confirming that the two will take over for the late Alex Trebek. For 37 years, Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” with compassion and poise. He, unfortunately, passed away of pancreatic cancer last November, leaving the game show in need of a permanent host.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

From Blossom to Big Bang Theory to Jeopardy! Inside Mayim Bialik's Net Worth

Ever since Mayim Bialik made a name for herself as a child actor starring on the NBC sitcom Blossom, her career has just kept on blooming—and so has her net worth!. “My job is about playing make believe and having to try things for the first time,” the 45-year-old Bialik told Parade in December 2020 about how she rakes in the big bucks. “Sometimes things are funnier than I thought, and sometimes they’re not as funny as I thought. Those are all surprises I get to live every day.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mayim Bialik Shares Throwback Set Photo With Jim Parsons That’s Giving Me All The Big Bang Theory Feels

One of the most beloved sitcoms of the modern era is The Big Bang Theory, which came to an end a little over two years ago. While most of the cast has moved on from the CBS series, many of them are still rightfully paying tribute to the past every now and again. Stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, who portrayed couple Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler on the series, are still working together on the Fox comedy Call Me Kat. Bialik recently shared a throwback photo of the two of them working on their previous series together, and it's giving me all the big-bang feels.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Mayim Bialik's Past Controversies Resurface as She's Named Primetime Host

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik was named the host for Jeopardy! primetime specials, including the upcoming National College Championship, on Wednesday. Executive producer Mike Richards was named the host for the regular weekday Jeopardy!, coming after a season of special celebrity guest hosts. Richards' own controversial past has made plenty of headlines, but Bialik's controversial opinions have resurfaced as well, from her views on vaccines to her comments on Harvey Weinstein.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Names Mayim Bialik as Host of Spinoff Series: What to Know

Nearly one year after the death of iconic “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, the gameshow has announced the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards as Trebek’ss permanent replacement. While this long-awaited news is certainly exciting, another exciting piece of the story has also emerged. The producers of the long-running game show have now announced a primetime “Jeopardy!” spinoff series hosted by Mayim Bialik.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Former ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Was a ‘Milestone’ Clue

“Jeopardy!” is one game show that keeps its ear to the current events and TV shows of the day. A former “NCIS” star happened to be in a clue. Pauley Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto on the long-running CBS crime show, was part of a clue on the game show back in 2018. She shared the clue with her followers at that time. Take a look at what Perrette said at the time about being a part of “Jeopardy!”.
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Didn't Land Jeopardy's Hosting Gig By Herself

As Jeopardy! fans have watched champion Matt Amodio quickly rise up the ranks to become one of the highest-earning winners in the show's history, his celebration-worthy success has been dwarfed by the game show's behind-the-scene struggles with finding a permanent replacement for the late, great Alex Trebek. This past week brought the news that Jeopardy! will welcome not only executive producer Mike Richards to the full-time hosting party, but also Big Bang Theory vet and previous guest host Mayim Bialik. And now it's being reported that Bialik could have had the job all to herself if her schedule wasn't already so booked up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy