Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The Seagull review – the setting is the star as Chekhov comes to Galway

By Helen Meany
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29R4YX_0bPUWiRn00
Jack Gleeson and Eileen Walsh in Thomas Kilroy’s The Seagull (after Chekhov), directed by Garry Hynes Photograph: Ste Murray/Emilija Jefremova

Druid Theatre Company’s outdoor setting of Thomas Kilroy ’s Chekhov adaptation is perfectly chosen for its historical resonances. Coole Park , the former estate of Lady Augusta Gregory , playwright, folklorist and co-founder of the Abbey theatre, is an apt backdrop to Kilroy’s elegant transposition of the play to the west of Ireland in the 1880s. Replacing the Russian aristocracy with the Anglo-Irish ascendancy, he retains the sense of an old order on the brink of collapse, infusing this with specific references to absentee landowners and agitating peasant farmers refusing to pay their rent.

Although its full title is “after Chekhov”, Kilroy’s version (from 1981) is faithful to the essentials of the play, with the extended Desmond family and friends gathered for the summer on a remote country estate. Visiting from London, the grand actor Isobel Desmond (Eileen Walsh) has brought her lover Mr Aston (Marty Rea), a successful novelist. Resented by Isobel’s playwright son, Constantine (Jack Gleeson), Aston is of increasing fascination to their young neighbour Lily (Agnes O’Casey), an aspiring actor.

In a humorous nod to Lady Gregory’s own plays, the radical new work that Constantine presents to the assembled group is a mythological soliloquy: “one of those Celtic things”, his mother says in disgust. Isobel’s brutal dismissal of her son’s efforts reflects this production’s emphasis on a deep generational divide and indifference to young people’s struggles: how the middle-aged characters try to stifle the young’s ambition for new forms – of writing, of theatre, of life.

With the exception of the wise Dr Hickey (Brian Doherty), no one takes seriously the suicidal declarations of the nerve-wracked Constantine and the whiskey-tippling Mary (Bláithín MacGabhann) and they remain curiously unaffecting. Chekhov described this play as having “little action and five tonnes of love”. There is less love in evidence here: obsession and self-destructiveness, certainly, with performances that underscore the characters’ histrionics more than the nuances of relationship dynamics or the interplay of the ensemble. The setting remains the star of Garry Hynes’ production, with tall trees framing Francis O’Connor’s delicately slatted wooden set, open to the sky as darkness falls, awaiting “the rising of the moon”.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Gleeson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galway#The Seagull#Ireland#Theatre Company#Russian#Anglo#Celtic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
WorldThe Guardian

An Afghan woman in Kabul: ‘Now I have to burn everything I achieved’

Early on Sunday morning I was heading to university for a class when a group of women came running out from the women’s dormitory. I asked what had happened and one of them told me the police were evacuating them because the Taliban had arrived in Kabul, and they will beat women who do not have a burqa.
WorldThe Guardian

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: intellectual who had no answer to the Taliban

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani left the presidential palace in Kabul to the insurgent Taliban fighters who had toppled his government in a matter of weeks, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed. Twice elected president, both times after bitterly disputed contests, the former World Bank academic left the country without saying...
WorldThe Guardian

Country diary 1921: an Alpine idyll

After the sweltering heat of Vienna it is like coming to heaven to be in the Salzkammergut. My quarters are in a peasant’s house with a spacious room containing the usual excellent spring bed and the usual quilted cover which is the despair of English sleepers. My door leads on to the open hillside, a rough trellis forming a shady arbour outside. The grass all around is made beautiful by fallen plums, unripe and useless, but most exquisite to see in their slender oval form and colours, shot rose and lilac and purple; the drought here has been very destructive. Now the rain has come heavily and such corn as is not yet stacked has been pitched upon long poles, and there are rows of these standing melancholy in the fields like gigantic Capuchin friars.
Movies411mania.com

Fantasia 2021: Coming Home in the Dark Review

For all that the supernatural often drives the box office when horror is concerned, it’s often the more grounded, reality-based terror that really resonates. Man is capable of far worse things than demons in the form of nuns or bratty ghost children. And while I am by no means denigrating some of the great supernatural horror films we’ve seen over the years, fear-feeding space clowns and vengeful Japanese ghost girls –- while both terrifying – allow us some emotional distance that flesh-and-blood killers don’t. It’s easier say “that can’t happen to me” when it’s not a (possibly) random encounter with someone who doesn’t care about whether you live through the night if it suits their whims.
CelebritiesPress Democrat

Una Stubbs, veteran actress known for ‘Sherlock,’ dies at 84

Una Stubbs, the veteran British actress best known to American audiences for her role as Mrs. Hudson, the landlady to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series “Sherlock,” died Thursday at her home in Edinburgh, Scotland. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her agent, Rebecca Blond. Stubbs...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Una Stubbs: Beloved actor who appeared on British screens for 60 years

Una Stubbs was the versatile and much-loved actor who graced our screens and playhouses for nearly 60 years. Equally at home in both comedy and straight drama roles, Stubbs, who has died aged 84, is best known for the character of Aunt Sally in the popular children’s series Worzel Gummidge and as Mrs Hudson in Sherlock.She was born in 1937 in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, one of three children of Angela Rawlinson and Clarence Stubbs, a factory worker. She grew up in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and her mother later sent her to La Roche Dance School in Slough. Although now best...
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Review: Star Wars The Bad Batch “Return to Kamino”

In the first part of the season finale, the Bad Batch set out to rescue Hunter from Crosshair. Unfortunately, during their rescue mission, they find themselves in dangerous territory in Kamino. Our Take:. After a series of filler assignments and lore-heavy guest appearances, we’re finally in the final stretch of...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Star Hunter DX Review – Psychedelic Shooter

Star Hunter DX is a 2D pixelated side-scrolling shoot-em-up. Inspired by arcade classics and 80’s cartoons, this game follows the traditional formula of navigating the onslaught of enemy projectiles while acquiring power-ups and completing the level if you can survive an encounter with an armored boss. Star Hunter DX’s style...
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘CODA’ Review: A Boundary-Breaking Coming-of-Age Film

How do you tell a compelling coming-of-age story that marches to a different drummer and takes a fresh approach to the genre? Writer/director Sian Heder’s CODA provides the answer to that question, delivering a unique coming-of-age tale featuring a marginalized community not commonly seen in films. CODA, which stands for “Child of Deaf Adults,” forges a new path by telling an engrossing story of a teen attempting to make it through high school while also addressing complex issues.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire casts Sam Reid as Lestat

AMC has announced Sam Reid (The Hunting) has been cast as the lead in the series adaptation of Anne Rice’s vampire novel Interview with the Vampire, where he will portray the vampire Lestat. Lestat de Lioncourt was born in France in 1760 to an aristocratic but broke family. He wanted...
Theater & Dancemdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: “Hamlet” presented at St. Mary’s Historic in partnership with the Newtowne Players

Prior to this past Thursday night, I had forgotten just how absolutely breathtaking the entire experience of seeing an outdoor Shakespeare production at St. Mary’s Historic can be. The entire ambience — from the beautiful waterside view of the Potomac, the softly whistling trees, and the extraordinary stars above (if you reside in the suburbs, you understand how refreshing this site can be) — is completely all encompassing. Beyond just the environment of such an awe-inspiring setting, the Newtowne Players have yet to disappoint with their dedication and care to every detail of their outdoor productions each summer. I have the utmost admiration for how well they are able to utilize such a unique venue for their plays. Their current production of “Hamlet” did not disappoint.
MusicEffingham Radio

Report: The Beatles ‘ ‘Let It Be’ Box Set Coming In October

Details are slim, but famed Beatles insider and former director of Apple Films, Tony Bramwell, posted a simple message on his Facebook page, which reads: "Let It Be or whatever it is, 5 disc box set – Release date October15th! But don't quote me!" So far there's been no confirmation,...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: The Rock Says He Has “Never Ever” Worked With Someone Who Made Him Laugh Harder Than Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ last month and sees Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name. Not only do Johnson and Blunt have a lot of fun together onscreen, but their real-life chemistry has made for a delightful press tour. In fact, it was recently announced that the dynamic duo would be re-teaming for a movie about Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. In honor of Johnson's and Blunt's fun times, The Rock recently took to Instagram to say he's never worked with anyone who made him laugh harder. We hope Kevin Hart isn't too hurt by this news!
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’ Star Kaitlyn Dever Shares Stunning Robe Selfie

Actress Kaitlyn Dever, known most for her role in the sitcom ‘Last Man Standing’ is showing she’s fully come into her own in her latest Instagram post. The actress displayed a tasteful robe selfie in black and white, with just a hint of polka-dotted tights peeking out beneath her fluffy, white robe. Seeing that the actress has been enjoying her holiday abroad, it’s only fitting that she unwinds after a long day of touring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy