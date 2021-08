UNITED STATES—There is nothing that annoys me more than anything than when people talk during a movie. I don’t know if it’s the movie buff in me or the fact that people don’t get immersed into the actual movie. This is probably why I will always be an advocate to watch movies in an actual theater than at home. When you are at home you can never get close to the atmosphere of an actual movie theater, no matter how you attempt to tell yourself that you are.