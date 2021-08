Maroon 5 and The Killers Fans Need to Show Proof of COVID Vaccine to Attend NC Show. Anyone attending the Maroon 5 and The Killers concerts in North Carolina will need to be vaccinated. If you aren’t, you need to show a negative COVID test. Masks are also encouraged for both shows. Maroon 5 will be in town on September 8th at PNC Music Pavilion. The Killers will be playing on September 28th at Charlotte Metro Credit Union. Maroon 5 was originally scheduled to play at Spectrum Center, but moved to an outdoor venue to be safer.