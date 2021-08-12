Special Weather Statement issued for Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Williams A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Steuben, southeastern Branch, southwestern Hillsdale and northwestern Williams Counties through 845 AM EDT At 815 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Angola, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Angola around 825 AM EDT. Fremont around 830 AM EDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 342 and 357. Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 137 and 156. Interstate 80 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH