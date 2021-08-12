Cancel
Stock Market Predictions Based on Deep Learning: Returns up to 61.56% in 1 Month

iknowfirst.com
 4 days ago

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Month (7/11/21 – 8/11/21) 10 out of 10 top stock picks from the algorithm decreased as predicted for this 1 Month forecasting period. COE saw monumental price change of 61.56% in just 1 Month. EPIX and ICLK also had excellent performances with returns of 46.68% and 42.05% respectively. Finally, good returns could also come from short positions held on the rest of successfully predicted assets, providing positive gains over the same forecast period.

#Predictability#Deep Learning#Peg#Epix#Iclk
