Stock Market Predictions Based on Deep Learning: Returns up to 61.56% in 1 Month

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 3 Days (8/8/21 – 8/12/21) In this 3 Days forecast for the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package, there were many high performing trades and the algorithm correctly predicted 7 out of 10 trades. The greatest return came from SD at 27.25%. Additional high returns came from RYI and ALB, at 22.75% and 4.34% respectively. With these notable trade returns, the package itself registered an average return of 4.73% compared to the S&P 500’s return of 0.55% for the same period.