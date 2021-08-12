Escape M4 tent opens with a fully retractable canopy

REVIEW – Ever since bushcraft knives first came to my attention, I’ve been a big fan, mainly because of their incredible versatility. Bushcraft knives are designed specifically to tackle a ton of difficult tasks and are purpose-built for strength and durability. Swedish knifemaker Morakniv has been in the business of making some of the toughest knives since 1891 and their bushcraft knives are no exception. I remember first hearing of Morakniv a few years back when they began winning design awards and I was surprised at how tough and inexpensive their knives were. Their products go to show that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a quality knife. Further proof of this is the Morakniv Garberg BlackBlade Survival Kit. While I think they are playing a little fast and loose with calling this a survival kit, for the great price of $119.99 you’re taking home one of the best bushcraft knives I’ve ever handled along with a sheath, integrated diamond sharpener, and a fire starter.