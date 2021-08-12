Escape M4 tent opens with a fully retractable canopy
Campo Designs has created an innovative new tent which features a retractable canopy allowing you to open the tent up completely allowing in fresh air, the stars and view. Designed to be used at your favourite beach, words, backyard or festival the Escape M4 tent offers a new way to enjoy the outdoors and is now available to back via Kickstarter. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal making sure the concept makes the jump into production, with still 28 days remaining.www.geeky-gadgets.com
Comments / 0