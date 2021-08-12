Are You Ready to Turn Your Small Business into a Franchise? – TJ Kissane, Franchise FastLane
Success for any franchise brand is all about recruiting the right franchisees for the system. A growing trend in franchising is the utilization of professional franchisee recruitment companies. The value they bring is handling the heavy lifting for qualifying and educating potential franchisees. On this episode of Atlanta Franchise Today, host Leslie Kuban, expert franchise consultant, explores the role and value of third-party recruitment companies with TJ Kissane, Vice President of one of the premier franchise development companies called Franchise FastLane.www.myasbn.com
