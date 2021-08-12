Are You Ready to Turn Your Small Business into a Franchise? – TJ Kissane, Franchise FastLane

Despite the recent surge of Covid’s delta variant in the U.S., especially in the South and among the unvaccinated, franchise brands are still moving forward, balancing optimism against the calculated risk-taking mindset so well-known to entrepreneurs. That’s why we started this series of highlights from the 2021 Annual Franchise Development Report (AFDR). We began with an overview of the research, analysis, and methodology used in the report. The previous issue covered how brands are working with brokers and the kinds of results they’re seeing.