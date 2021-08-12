Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California implements ‘first in the nation’ vaccination/testing requirement

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DlU2_0bPUUwd900

–The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a new public health order this week requiring all school staff to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week.

“To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic,” said Governor Newsom. “As a father, I look forward to the start of the school year and seeing all California kids back in the classroom.”

The new policy for school staff will take effect August 12, 2021, and schools must be in full compliance by October 15, 2021. Free testing resources are available to K-12 schools through the CA K-12 schools testing program.

“There’s no substitute for in-person instruction, and California will continue to lead the nation in keeping students and staff safe while ensuring fully open classrooms,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Today’s order will help the state’s continued efforts to increase vaccinations, similar to the orders encouraging state and health care workers and businesses to get vaccinated.”

In recent weeks, California has led the nation in implementing measures such as:

  • Vaccine verification for state workers – Requires all state workers to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week, and encourages local governments and other employers to adopt a similar protocol. Following California’s announcement, some of the largest California businesses and local governments followed suit, as did the federal government.
  • Vaccinations for health care workers – Requires workers in health care settings to be fully vaccinated or receive their second dose by Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Universal masking in K-12 settings – Aligned with guidance from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics, California was the first state to implement universal masking in school settings to keep students and staff safe while optimizing fully in-person instruction.
  • Medi-Cal vaccination incentives – $350 million in incentive payments to help close the vaccination gap between Medi-Cal beneficiaries and Californians as a whole, significantly stepping up outreach in underserved communities.
  • Statewide mask recommendation – In response to the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and new CDC guidance calling for masking, the state recommended mask use for indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status.

As of last week, California administered 335,009 new first doses, a 24-percent increase compared to the previous two weeks. This is a 62-percent increase compared to the week of July 5- July 11.

“Educators want to be in classrooms with their students, and the best way to make sure that happens is for everyone who is medically eligible to be vaccinated, with robust testing and multi-tiered safety measures,” said California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd. “Today’s announcement is an appropriate next step to ensure the safety of our school communities and to protect our youngest learners under 12 who are not yet vaccine eligible from this highly contagious Delta variant.”

“Worker-led school safety protocols have created the model for safe school reopening, and many school workers have already created similar agreements,” said SEIU Local 99 Executive Director and SEIU California Executive Board Member Max Arias. “Workers and employers sitting down at the bargaining table is the most effective way to create and implement vaccine policies for the benefit of the entire school community.”

“We want to do everything possible to protect our most vulnerable children and ensure that all children can return to school as safely as possible,” said California State PTA President Carol Green. “We stand by our position that educators are essential workers and support the safe opening of schools to in person instruction.”

“Combining this policy with mitigation measures like masking, hand washing, and good ventilation will ensure we are doing everything possible to keep schools safe for in-person learning. We applaud the Governor’s efforts to provide a framework that works toward this goal,” said California Federation of Teachers President Jeff Freitas.

“While we hope that all employees will ultimately decide to be vaccinated, we look forward to working with the Governor’s administration on the necessary staffing and operations support required to conduct employee COVID testing in our schools,” said Association of California School Administrators President Charlie Hoffman.

“A vaccine requirement for education staff, as announced by Governor Newsom, is a necessary step, one that aligns with the science, and public health recommendations to create the safest environment possible as we reopen our campuses,” said California County Superintendents Educational Services Association President and Alameda County Superintendent of Schools L.K. Monroe.

“CCSA supports the orders by the California Department of Public Health to mitigate transmission and ensure a safe return to in-person learning,” said California Charter Schools Association President and CEO Myrna Castrejón. “We urge all educators and school staff to get vaccinated to keep yourselves and students safe.”

Despite California leading the nation in vaccinations, with more than 46 million doses administered and over 77 percent of those eligible having received at least one dose, the state says it is seeing increasing numbers of people who refused to get the vaccine being admitted to the ICU and dying. This increase is heavily due to the Delta variant.

Unvaccinated Californians age 12 and up can go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule an appointment or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic in their county.

Comments / 0

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Charter Schools#School Principal#K 12 School#Cdph#State Public Health#Universal#Cdc#Medi Cal#Californians#Seiu#California State Pta#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
California Statewashingtonnewsday.com

According to a poll, around half of California’s vaccinated residents believe unvaccinated people irritate them.

According to a poll, around half of California’s vaccinated residents believe unvaccinated people irritate them. In less than a month, Californians will vote on whether or not to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office, but a majority of them claimed they support COVID-19 mandates and oppose unvaccinated people’s decisions. Despite...
Madison, WI94.3 Jack FM

State health officials recommend mandatory masks for back-to-school

MADISON, WI (WSAU-Wisconsin Radio Network) – Many school districts across Wisconsin are still in the process of deciding on mask policies, for when classes start this fall. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer with the state Department of Health Services, says the masking recommendation from public health authorities is clear: “our recommendation and that of CDC, and most state public health departments and local health departments, are for masks to be not optional but required for all schools, students and staff when we go back to school.”
Connecticut Statect.gov

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Implementing CDC Recommendations on Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Individuals With Compromised Immune Systems

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that at the advice of Connecticut Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, he is directing Connecticut’s COVID-19 vaccine program to implement the recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday regarding the administration of third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
Holtville, CAholtvilletribune.com

School Mask Mandate Divides Some

State-mandated face coverings are among this year’s back-to-school essentials for K-12 students and have prompted backlash from some Imperial Valley parents who would prefer they remain the ultimate authority about whether their children wear a mask at school. At the same time, a pair of local doctors have appeared separately...
USC News

The latest public health challenge: getting more Americans vaccinated

Social media conversations about the rise in COVID delta cases are full of assumptions about the 50% of Americans who are not yet fully vaccinated for COVID-19. USC researchers have been studying who they are, as well as the various reasons that are holding them back from vaccinations. “We are...
Public HealthWTOP

DC to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines

All D.C. health care workers are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September. Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of DC Health, announced at a briefing Monday that all health care workers have to have the first shot of a two-shot vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, by Sept. 30.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Local physicians urge TCAPS to require masks in schools

TRAVERSE CITY — Nearly 160 local doctors are calling on northern Michigan’s largest school district to change course and require all people to wear masks while indoors and on campus to start the coming school year. On Tuesday, a group of 17 pediatricians sent a letter to Traverse City Area...
Public HealthWTRF

WV DHHR Issues Guidance for Additional Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for Immunocompromised Individuals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health recently issued a health alert to health providers and other partners with recommendations for an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised individuals. These additional doses are not considered booster doses, but are additional doses of the vaccine intended to increase the protection for individuals who are immunocompromised who may need that additional dose to be protected from COVID-19. Guidance follows the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ interim recommendation to use an additional dose of Pfizer for those 12 and older, or Moderna for those 18 and older, who are severely immunocompromised. This does not apply to those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

It’s now illegal in 8 states for schools to force COVID vaccinations

With the Delta variant spreading and younger children ineligible for vaccines, more states are barring schools from requiring COVID vaccinations as 2021-22 approaches. An Ohio law approved last week bars public schools from mandating vaccines not fully authorized by the FDA and preventing unvaccinated individuals from participating in school activities.
Alabama Statealreporter.com

Program seeks more Alabama K-12, private schools for COVID-19 testing

In the next few weeks, an Alabama public school system will begin randomly testing asymptomatic students and staff, with the employee and parental consent, for COVID-19. The hope is that many more public K-12 and private schools will join after this pilot program kicks off, explained Martha Wingate, chair of UAB’s department of health care organization and policy and principal investigator of UAB’s School of Public Health K-12 COVID-19 asymptomatic testing program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy