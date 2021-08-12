Cancel
Pennsylvania State

DOH announces vaccination requirement for nursing homes to protect Pa.’s most vulnerable

By Dylan Abad
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health said today they expect all of Pa.’s nursing homes to have at least 80% of staff vaccinated by October 1. The Dept. of Health made the announcement Thursday at Mechanicsburg’s Bethany Village. They said currently 12.5% of skilled nursing facilities have staff vaccinated at or above 80%, which they say is not enough to prevent future outbreaks.

