An important win for Google Cloud as Workday steps up its multi-cloud strategy

Workday this week announced a big step up in its multi-cloud strategy, unveiling a multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to host its core applications. The cloud HCM and finance vendor had previously only offered AWS as its public cloud host for these apps. The move is the latest by several leading enterprise application vendors, including SAP and Salesforce, to loosen their dependence on AWS — and a significant boost for Google Cloud's data-centric strategy to gain ground in the enterprise.