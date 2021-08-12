Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

An important win for Google Cloud as Workday steps up its multi-cloud strategy

By Phil Wainewright
diginomica.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkday this week announced a big step up in its multi-cloud strategy, unveiling a multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to host its core applications. The cloud HCM and finance vendor had previously only offered AWS as its public cloud host for these apps. The move is the latest by several leading enterprise application vendors, including SAP and Salesforce, to loosen their dependence on AWS — and a significant boost for Google Cloud's data-centric strategy to gain ground in the enterprise.

diginomica.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Cloud#Hybrid Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Aws#Sap#Salesforce#Google Cloud#Docker#Ai#Workday Adaptive Planning#Workday Hcm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Workday selects Google Cloud as a preferred cloud partner

Google LLC scored another key customer win for its cloud business today with the news that it’s partnering with Workday Inc., the financial and human capital management software provider. The deal sees Google become a preferred cloud partner for Workday across core industries such as financial services, healthcare and retail,...
Technologydevops.com

Multi-Cloud Is Not About Lift and Shift

Multi-cloud is often framed from the perspective of “lift and shift.” In other words, an organization takes a computing environment previously running on one cloud and transfers it over to a different service provider. Cloud migration may make sense for cost savings or performance benefits and such a shift may be necessary when migrating on-premises data centers to a public cloud.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Multi-Cloud Environments More Risky – Infosecurity Magazine

A new study has revealed that nearly all security professionals operating in a multi-cloud environment believe it’s riskier than relying on a single cloud provider. The research, published today by global security and compliance solutions provider Tripwire, is based on a June 2021 survey of 314 security professionals with direct responsibility for the security of public cloud infrastructure within their organization.
Softwareaithority.com

Boxlight-EOS Demonstrates Expertise In Education Services With Google Cloud

Boxlight Corporation a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, announces that it is now a Google for Education Service Partner with the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. As a Google Cloud partner, Boxlight through its Professional Development division – EOS Education – offers educators customized professional...
Softwareaithority.com

ScyllaDB Announces NoSQL Database as a Service Now Available on Google Cloud

Scylla Cloud extends deployment options for high-performance NoSQL DBaaS. ScyllaDB announced that companies can now run their globally distributed workloads using Scylla Cloud on Google Cloud. A highly performant, fully managed NoSQL database as a service (DBaaS) based on the powerful Scylla Enterprise NoSQL database, Scylla Cloud delivers high throughput and predictable low-latency performance while minimizing data infrastructure costs and freeing teams from administrative overhead.
ComputersComputerworld

3 Steps to Modernize Infrastructure for the Cloud

As companies undergo digital transformation, it’s becoming clear that cloud infrastructure is playing a significant role, and most companies will eventually employ multiple cloud platforms, if they’re not already. The question from an infrastructure perspective becomes how to ensure the investments you make today will be compatible with the new normal of hybrid cloud and the reality of limited budgets.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Integrating Threat Detection with XDR in Google Cloud

The recently announced Google Cloud IDS is a next-generation and cloud native intrusion detection service (IDS) that provides threat detection for intrusions, malware, spyware and command-and-control attacks. The native Google Cloud service – built with Palo Alto Networks threat detection technology – catches signature-based threats at the network level, gains complete Layer 7 visibility into intra- and inter-VPC application traffic, and helps you to meet compliance requirements with ease.
Technologyautomationworld.com

The Industrial Edge-to-Cloud Strategy

Learn why cloud computing is typically used to process aggregated production data for longer-term strategic analysis and planning offsite, while edge computing is used more for real-time analysis—on premises—of specific equipment or system performance. Why Google is incorporating Litmus’ industrial edge computing platform into its suite of smart factory products.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Google Cloud and Workday partnership helps businesses further their digital transformations

Google Cloud and Workday announced a strategic partnership that will enable businesses across the world to further their digital transformations. As a Workday preferred cloud partner across core industries—such as healthcare, financial services, and retail—Google Cloud will help businesses run Workday enterprise applications for finance, HR, and planning in a public cloud environment, with ease-of-management, and low network latency.
Businessmobihealthnews.com

Google Cloud CEO shares tech’s greatest opportunities to transform healthcare

The pandemic has led to a “complete transformation” in how many healthcare organizations operate due to the industry’s ongoing digital transformation, according to Thomas Kurian the CEO of Google Cloud. Kurian joined HIMSS President and CEO Hal Wolf today in a HIMSS21 Global Conference Digital Session where the two looked...
Businessmartechseries.com

Google Cloud : and Workday Announce Multi-Year, Strategic Partnership to Digitally Transform Enterprises Around the World

Google Cloud and Workday Inc., a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable businesses across the world to further their digital transformations. As a Workday preferred cloud partner across core industries—such as healthcare, financial services, and retail—Google Cloud will help businesses run Workday enterprise applications for finance, HR, and planning in a public cloud environment, with ease-of-management, and low network latency.
Technologydevops.com

5 Steps to a Seamless Multi-Cloud Migration

With digitization the topic of discussion in almost every boardroom since the onset of COVID-19, it’s no coincidence that migration to the cloud has skyrocketed in tandem. In fact, at the onset of the pandemic, 87% of IT decision-makers noted that the remote restructuring of the workplace would push their organizations to accelerate cloud migrations.
TechnologyItproportal

Simplifying multi-cloud connectivity through SD-WAN at the Edge

The pandemic’s acceleration of cloud migration within enterprises has, at this point, been well documented. Last year’s Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report suggested that more than 90 percent of enterprises now have a multi-cloud strategy. Even in times of great urgency as we have experienced over the last...
SoftwareZDNet

VMware updates VDI software Horizon for hybrid and multi-cloud strategies

VMware on Tuesday rolled out a series of updates to Horizon, its virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop-as-aService (DaaS) platform, that make it easier to manage hybrid or multi-cloud environments. The updates should help IT teams that have to manage virtual desktops and apps while remote work policies remain in...
Softwarechannele2e.com

Remote IT Monitoring, Cloud Cybersecurity Strategies: How MSPs May Evolve

Within the traditional MSP market, demand for RMM (remote monitoring and management) software remains strong. But how might managed IT service providers (MSPs) evolve to more effectively support cloud infrastructure, cloud applications and associated cybersecurity needs?. New clues continue to surface from Datadog, a fast-growing provider of SaaS-based monitoring tools...
TechnologyCoinDesk

Chainlink Integrates Weather Data Into the Google Cloud

Chainlink, a leading provider of data feeds to blockchain-based smart contracts, has now fully added decentralized weather data to the Google Cloud. Google and Chainlink signed an agreement in 2019 that allowed Google to integrate Chainlink’s data. Chainlink pipes in data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)...
EconomySilicon Republic

What should businesses consider for a cloud-first strategy?

HPE’s Paul Meehan says organisations are adopting a cloud-first strategy without understanding the impacts or risks. Cloud technologist Paul Meehan has more than 25 years’ experience in IT and seven years’ experience specifically in cloud. He is both a certified Kubernetes administrator and part of an elite global group of VMware certified design experts.
Computerssecuritymagazine.com

Establishing a comprehensive cloud governance strategy

With competitive corporate pressures to reduce IT operations and security costs, transitioning workloads and data to the cloud are unstoppable — but the most challenging question is how to govern the process to ensure a predictable, accountable, and scalable transition, and resulting cloud infrastructure that accounts for the diverse interests of the internal stakeholders and the regulators. The latest Forrester Research report, Best Practices: Cloud Governance, gives cloud leaders a blueprint and best practices for cloud governance and accounts for stakeholders, workload targets, processes and tools.
Menlo Park, CASFGate

FlipServe Announces the Launch of its Multi-Cloud Platform to Provide Businesses and Developers With AWS, Azure, and GCP Servers at More Affordable Prices

MENLO PARK, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. FlipServe today announces the launch of its multi-cloud platform to provide developers, small and medium sized businesses access to premium cloud servers at competitive prices. FlipServe offers users access to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) servers for 30% less than users would pay directly to AWS, Azure, or GCP. FlipServe also provides users free standard service (monitoring, VM back up, network security, etc.) for each server.
Businesschannele2e.com

Workday, Google Cloud Partnership Counters Salesforce-AWS

Workday and Google Cloud have confirmed a cloud partnership that allows customers to deploy Workday’s financial management, human capital management (HCM) and adaptive planning applications on Google Cloud. The Workday-Google relationship essentially counters the Salesforce-Amazon Web Services partnership, along with Microsoft’s business applications coupled with Azure cloud. The stakes are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy