Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Van Bramer Ramps Up Street Cleaning Program, Coverage Area Expanded

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3K6G_0bPUU9u900
An ACE worker cleaning up a street in Astoria

A dedicated crew of workers will be keeping a long list of streets in western Queens clean stemming from a new allocation of city funds by Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer.

Van Bramer said that his office has allocated $270,000 to a non-profit organization that will be bringing on six dedicated workers to sweep streets, pick up trash and clean graffiti throughout Sunnyside, Woodside, Long Island City and Astoria.

This year’s initiative builds on clean-up programs that Van Bramer first put in place in 2012 and has expanded since.

In 2012, Van Bramer first brought a dedicated crew to clean up the commercial district of Woodside, before bringing the service to Hunters Point in 2013 and then Dutch Kills in 2014. The amount allocated to clean those areas last year was $150,000.

This year there will be an extra $120,000 to spend and the coverage area will include additional streets in areas such as Sunnyside and Astoria.

The new coverage area includes 43rd, 48th and Skillman avenues in Sunnyside. The coverage area also includes additional streets in Woodside and Long Island City (see list below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rkOG_0bPUU9u900
ACE workers in Western Queens

“What we are going to see is a massive scaling up of routes,” Van Bramer said in an interview. “The thoroughfares are going to be cleaned and there will be additional staff to do it.”

Van Bramer said that the non-profit organization ACE, formally known as The Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless, will be in charge of maintaining the streets.

The workers are part of an ACE program where they are provided jobs as well as supplemental training in various fields. Most of the workers come from homeless shelters, drug dependency centers as well as prisons.

“I feel really good about the program,” Van Bramer said. “It’s also a good use of taxpayer dollars to keep the streets clean. People’s quality of life matters a great deal to me.”

Van Bramer is kicking off the program today with an event at 48th Avenue and 47th Street.

There are several commercial streets that are not part of Van Bramer’s coverage area.

Most of these streets are cleaned by organizations hired by Business Improvement Districts. BIDs, such as Sunnyside Shines and the Long Island City Partnership, hire workers to keep their respective zones clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n44Zb_0bPUU9u900
The list of streets that will be cleaned in the 2021/2022 year. The regular areas will be cleaned on an ongoing basis. The monitored areas will be cleaned at regular intervals. (Source: Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer’s office)

Comments / 1

Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
830
Followers
485
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
City
Astoria, NY
City
Woodside, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Council#Hunters Point#Skillman#Ace#Sunnyside Shines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Community Board 7 Member Who Faces Expulsion Monday Gets Local Support Through Petition

Supporters of a Queens Community Board 7 member who faces expulsion for alleged misconduct have launched a petition as a last-ditch effort to stop him from being removed. The petition calls on Queens Borough President Donovan Richards to keep John Choe on the board, arguing that the accusations lobbed against him by senior board members are unfair and unfounded. It has garnered more than 200 signatures since it was launched two weeks ago.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Some Queens Neighborhoods, Activists Calling for More

New York City is getting its first curbside charging stations for electric vehicles — but many activists want more stations than what has been allotted for Queens. The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) announced in June that it would install 120 curbside charging ports in 23 neighborhoods across the five boroughs by October through a partnership with Con Edison and FLO, the maker of the chargers.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Elected Officials and Community Leaders Unveil Design for the New Rego Park Library

Elected officials and Queens Public Library leaders unveiled the design plans for the new Rego Park library branch during a press briefing at the existing site Wednesday. The plans will see the present library structure at 91-41 63rd Dr. demolished and replaced with a two-story 18,000-square-foot building. The new state-of-the-art structure will be more than twice the size of the existing branch—a single story, 7,500 square foot building that opened in 1975.

Comments / 1

Community Policy