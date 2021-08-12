AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT crypto mining efficiency surprises
There is no cryptomining limiter tech in the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT hardware or driver, but it was thought that it wouldn't really be of much use for this type of computational endeavour. The AMD RDNA2 architecture, particularly the way memory/caching is handled, doesn't naturally lend itself to cryptomining, but post-release, aficionados of this dark art have found that this little GPU is actually one of the most efficient available for mining Ethereum.hexus.net
