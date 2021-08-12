Fraser Public Library to close out Summer Reading Club with activities, pet adoptions

FRASER — The Fraser Public Library is bringing its 2021 Summer Reading Club to a close with some animal fun. The library will have the closing day of its Summer Reading Club on Saturday, Aug. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. on the lawn. It will feature a prize drawing, exotic pet fair and open pet adoptions. There is no cost and there is no need to have previously participated in the Summer Reading Club to attend the closing day festivities.