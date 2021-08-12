Cancel
Lunenburg County, VA

Community calendar for the week of Aug. 11

By Staff Report
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 4 days ago

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – The Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Lunenburg County Courthouse. SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION – The VFW Auxiliary Post Home #9954 in Victoria will host the District #4 Auxiliary School of Instruction Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The District 4 Meeting will follow at 11:30 a.m., then lunch will be served by the VFW. All members are encouraged to attend.

