Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

31 days till the Cardinals' season opener

By Jess Root, Site Editor
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Cardinals will open their preseason tomorrow, Friday night, at home against the Dallas Cowboys. That game, though, doesn’t count. In 31 days, the games count. They open the regular season on the road against the Tennessee Titans in 31 days. With 31 days until the season begins, let’s...

cardswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Cards Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Likely out a few days

Kirk (undisclosed) is expected to miss a few more practices beyond Tuesday, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports. Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't disclose the location of Kirk's injury but did say he expects the wide receiver to rejoin practice soon, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. The 24-year-old figures to play more slot in the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, after the Cardinals signed 33-year-old A.J. Green in March.
NFLallfans.co

NFL Commentator’s Comment During Cardinals, Cowboys Game Went Viral Last Night

There were plenty of notable players on the field during Friday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, but it was color commentator Ron Wolfley who stole the show. Wolfley, co-host of Doug & Wolf for 98.7 Arizona Sports, made several unintentionally hilarious remarks during last night’s Cardinals-Cowboys...
NFLCBS Sports

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Rested for a day

Hopkins had a veteran's day off Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Hopkins missed a practice last week with a minor undisclosed injury, but his latest absence has been chalked up to rest/maintenance. He's been in and out of practice for a few years now, typically playing through one lower-body injury or another without showing any ill effects. Hopkins has missed only two games in eight pro seasons, and he's played more than 90 percent of his team's offensive snaps in each of the last seven.
NFLchatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals 2021 training camp open thread

We are a couple of days into the Arizona Cardinals being back at training camp, and the 2021 training camp has plenty of days left for you to take advantage of. As always, we’ll have our daily open thread, so if you are out at camp, feel free to post any and all things you see.
NFLsanantoniopost.com

Arizona Cardinals to open sports betting site in stadium

The Arizona Cardinals have become the first National Football League team to announce plans to open retail sports betting inside its home stadium. The plan is part of a three-way partnership disclosed on Monday with BetMGM and Gila River Hotels and Casinos. The partnership also includes opening other betting sites...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

GAME DAY Cowboys at Cardinals: Which Stars Will Play?

The Dallas Cowboys hit the road to play the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night in the official first week of NFL preseason. The Cowboys lost their bonus preseason game, playing very few starters, against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, last Thursday. Dallas fans...
NFLallfans.co

Cardinals’ Chris Banjo to miss Sunday practice, Jonathan Ward day-to-day

GLENDALE — The Dallas Cowboys watched from their sideline as five players were knocked out of Friday night’s contest against the Arizona Cardinals due to injuries. The Cardinals didn’t share that same fate, but did see safety Chris Banjo (hamstring) and running back Jonathan Ward (ankle) exit the team’s 19-16 win over the Cowboys.
NFLchatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys: Winners and losers

For the Arizona Cardinals the win last night was the least of the concerns. Instead, here were the winners and losers from the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Winners. Zaven Collins - Sure it was a short series, but he made a splash play and looked good...
NFLallfans.co

Cardinals 53-man roster projection after one preseason game

The Arizona Cardinals have completed one preseason game and must cut down their roster to 85 players by Tuesday. They had notable performances by a few players. Other disappointed. There are still two preseason games remaining before final cutdowns, but we have a slightly better look at what the 53-man...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Arizona Cardinals Stand Tall in Preseason Opening Win Over Dallas

Preseason wins don’t figure significantly into the big picture for teams but they still feel good. Matt Prater boots a 47-yard kick like he’s done time and again to lift the Arizona Cardinals over the Dallas Cowboys Friday night, 19-16. Here are the observations by quarter and what stood out the most from tonight’s win.
NFLBlogging The Boys

The Cowboys’ offensive line depth puzzle after two preseason games

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2020 season was wrecked by injuries. Dak Prescott was obviously the most significant, but the multiple injuries along the offensive line were almost as significant, and might have been enough to hold the team back even if Prescott had stayed healthy. Of the projected starters going into training camp, La’el Collins, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Tyler Biadasz all finished the year on injured reserve, with the two tackles missing effectively the entire season. Only Connor Williams played in all sixteen games. While the five starters are all healthy and expected to be ready for the opening game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finding good depth this year to keep the team competitive through the now seventeen game season is vital.
NFLUSA Today

8 candidates for the Cardinals' first 5 cuts this week

The Arizona Cardinals, along with all other NFL teams, must make their first set of roster cuts by Tuesday afternoon. Everyone has played at least one preseason game (the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys have played two because of the Hall of Fame Game), and now must trim their roster by five players.
NFLNFL

2021 NFL preseason Week 1: What we learned about each NFC team

1-0 It was interesting to hear Cardinals preseason TV legend Ron Wolfley talk repeatedly about the Cardinals' offense putting Kyler Murray under center more this season. This makes sense for a team looking to be less predictable, even as a changeup. If you can't beat Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, join them? ... Rondale Moore's extremely active preseason debut (five targets in 13 passing down snaps) is a sign of things to come. He should be a big part of the offense. ... J.J. Watt has missed nearly all of training camp with a hamstring injury, which is worth keeping an eye on. ... Zaven Collins passed the eye test in his first preseason game, playing downhill and aggressive. He may not have the same initial growing pains that Isaiah Simmons did a year ago.
NFLUSA Today

Cardinals swap linebackers at back of the roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of roster moves on Monday, swapping one outside linebacker for another. They released Reggie Walker, who was with the team for the second year after signing as an undrafted rookie last year. They released him to sign linebacker Bryson Young. Young entered the league...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy