31 days till the Cardinals' season opener

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2020 season was wrecked by injuries. Dak Prescott was obviously the most significant, but the multiple injuries along the offensive line were almost as significant, and might have been enough to hold the team back even if Prescott had stayed healthy. Of the projected starters going into training camp, La’el Collins, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Tyler Biadasz all finished the year on injured reserve, with the two tackles missing effectively the entire season. Only Connor Williams played in all sixteen games. While the five starters are all healthy and expected to be ready for the opening game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finding good depth this year to keep the team competitive through the now seventeen game season is vital.