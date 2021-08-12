Back to School 2021: How Students Feel Amid the COVID Delta Variant Surge

Amina Castronovo is worried — about the rampant Delta variant of the coronavirus, of course, but also about the mental health of her fellow students as they head back to school this fall after 18 months of on-and-off quarantine and isolation. She’s the student government president at Beacon High School in New York City and is urging the administration to focus on more than just helping students catch up on what they missed during Zoom school. More important than forcing knowledge of the chemical elements or rhetorical devices, Amina said, is the mental health of students as they emerge from seclusion.