Education

Back to School 2021: How Students Feel Amid the COVID Delta Variant Surge

By Fortesa Latif i
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 4 days ago
Amina Castronovo is worried — about the rampant Delta variant of the coronavirus, of course, but also about the mental health of her fellow students as they head back to school this fall after 18 months of on-and-off quarantine and isolation. She’s the student government president at Beacon High School in New York City and is urging the administration to focus on more than just helping students catch up on what they missed during Zoom school. More important than forcing knowledge of the chemical elements or rhetorical devices, Amina said, is the mental health of students as they emerge from seclusion.

www.teenvogue.com

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
#Covid#Back To School#Mental Health#Delta#Beacon High School#Washington University#Hofstra University#Nbc News#Covid#Webmd
Health
Education
Public Health
Coronavirus
Educationstjohnsource.com

Governor Orders Virtual Learning at Public Schools Due to COVID Surge

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has ordered U.S. Virgin Islands public schools to use virtual learning instead of in-person classrooms when they reopen on August 9, Government House announced Thursday. According to Government House, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, teachers and...
Fortune

Another COVID-19 variant has shown up in Florida as Delta rages on

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While the Delta variant surges across the country, another mutation of COVID-19 is starting to spread among patients in Florida. Health care officials in Miami say the new variant—which is currently called B.1.621—now makes up about 10% of the cases there.
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The delta variant may create the ‘final wave’ in U.S., expert says

The current surge of coronavirus from the delta variant might be the final wave of COVID-19 cases in the United States, Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday. Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, told CNBC that he believes the delta variant surge will be the final big wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
Florida StateNPR

2 Days Into The School Year, A Florida District Asked 440 Students To Quarantine

Palm Beach County, Fla., has asked 440 students to quarantine just two days into the school year, after 51 students and faculty had confirmed cases on COVID-19. The School District of Palm Beach County, the 10th largest school district in the country, teaches an estimated 197,000 students, according to the district's website. While students and staff are required to wear masks in the district, Interim School District Superintendent Michael Burke said in an interview with MSNBC that 5,700 Palm Beach students have opted out, per an order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that allows parents to give permission to their children to do so.
Educationdeseret.com

COVID-19 may force schools to go remote again this year

It’s possible that the novel coronavirus will continue to spread so much this fall that schools will need to go remote again, Dr. Scott Gottlieb recently told CNBC, because mitigation isn’t happening. “We can’t expect to have less measures implemented, in terms of trying to control the infection in schools,...
CollegesLake County Record Bee

63% of college students will voluntarily wear a mask on campus this fall

Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has recently published their findings from a survey of 2,000 current and upcoming college students who will be attending an in-person institution in the fall of 2021. The study revealed that 63% of students plan to continue wearing a mask across campus settings, even if not required by their school.
Fox News

Amid COVID surge, school mask mandates supported by most parents: poll

As schools return from summer break amid growing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant, most parents support school mask mandates. The KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor said 63% of parents of school-age children polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) said schools should mandate masks for unvaccinated students and staff in the building.
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Unified School District reports 43 student cases of COVID-19, 13 staff

43 students and 13 staff members of the Palm Springs Unified School District are infected with COVID-19. The Palm Springs Unified School District released the latest figures on its website. The district has added an active case tracker to its website "to provide our PSUSD families and staff with a summary of campus COVID-19 cases." The post Palm Springs Unified School District reports 43 student cases of COVID-19, 13 staff appeared first on KESQ.

