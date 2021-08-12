Duncanville - Episode 2.12 - Witch Day 2 (Season Finale) - Press Release
KIMBERLY'S POTION CAUSES JING TO BECOME POSSESED ON THE SEASON FINALE OF "DUNCANVILLE" MONDAY, AUGUST 30, ON FOX. At the annual Witch Day Festival, Kimberly mixes up a magic witch potion that actually works, causing Jing to become possessed. Duncan and his friends enter a haunted Circuit City and Jack tries again to finally win Annie a stuffed animal at the milk bottle toss in the all-new "Witch Day 2" season finale episode of DUNCANVILLE airing Monday, Aug. 30 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DUN-210) (TV-D, L, V)www.spoilertv.com
