Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Duncanville - Episode 2.12 - Witch Day 2 (Season Finale) - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIMBERLY'S POTION CAUSES JING TO BECOME POSSESED ON THE SEASON FINALE OF "DUNCANVILLE" MONDAY, AUGUST 30, ON FOX. At the annual Witch Day Festival, Kimberly mixes up a magic witch potion that actually works, causing Jing to become possessed. Duncan and his friends enter a haunted Circuit City and Jack tries again to finally win Annie a stuffed animal at the milk bottle toss in the all-new "Witch Day 2" season finale episode of DUNCANVILLE airing Monday, Aug. 30 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DUN-210) (TV-D, L, V)

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riki Lindhome
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
James Adomian
Person
John Dimaggio
Person
Ty Burrell
Person
Kyla Pratt
Person
Kirk Fox
Person
Betsy Sodaro
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duncanville#Possesed#Fox#Ride Operator#Haunted House Employee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Related
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Housebroken - Episode 1.10 - Who's A Bad Girl? - Press Release

HONEY IS SECOND BEST ON AN ALL-NEW "HOUSEBROKEN" MONDAY, AUGUST 23, ON FOX. Honey is excited to mentor the neighbor's new puppy, but when it's clear the puppy prefers Chief, Honey is left feeling lonelier than ever. Shel thinks he will finally get to be alone with Darla, but Lindsay has other plans in the all-new "Who's A Bad Girl?" episode of HOUSEBROKEN airing Monday, Aug. 23 (9:01-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HBR-112) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Blindspotting Review: Bride or Die (Season 1 Episode 8)

Blindspotting Season 1 Episode 8, “Bride or Die,” marks the closing of a chapter. The Season 1 finale perfectly encapsulates the energy the show has maintained all season long — a blistering, bold, and vivid love letter to Oakland. Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs pen an outing that’s equally heartfelt as it is humorous.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Dynasty - Episode 4.16 - The British Are Coming - Press Release

"The British Are Coming" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) GRANT SHOW MAKES HIS DIRECTORIAL DEBUT; NENE LEAKES GUEST STARS - Blake (Grant Show) makes a life changing announcement, in more than one way. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) calls on Nene Leakes (guest star Nene Leakes) to help stir the pot of competition in the online shopping world. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) attempts to make amends with Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood), yet they are both suspicious of her motives. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) have very different ways of processing recent events. A new arrival to Atlanta raises many questions. Michael Michele and Adam Huber also star. The episode was written by David M. Israel and directed by Grant Show (#416). Original airdate 8/27/2021.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Grace and Frankie': Netflix Releases First 4 Episodes of Final Season Early

Netflix has surprise-released the first four episodes of “Grace and Frankie” Season 7 months ahead of the show’s formal return. The first four installments of the Netflix comedy’s 16-episode final season are now available to stream on the platform. Stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin recorded a video announcing the surprise premiere (apparently the second choice to surprising fans Del Taco gift cards) that was released on the show’s social media accounts Friday.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Schmigadoon! Review: Tribulation (Season 1 Episode 5)

Schmigadoon! Season 1 Episode 5, “Tribulation,” is a good — but not great — addition to the Schmigadoon! canon. For every moment it soars, we’re also reminded of its weaknesses. Schmigadoon!‘s cast is strong but has always felt cluttered, at least when it comes to the townspeople. Seemingly major characters...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Riverdale - Episode 5.13 - Reservoir Dogs - Press Release

COYOTE UGLY — While helping Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army. To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop’s. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a shot to prove her wrong. Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Evan Kyle (#513). Original airdate 8/25/2021.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Tuca & Bertie Review: The Dance (Season 2 Episode 9)

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Episode 9, “The Dance,” is a compelling, thought-provoking outing that dives into our eponymous pair’s codependency while exploring what it means to be yourself in a relationship. The episode also propels the overarching narrative forward and sets the stage for next week’s season finale. Tuca’s...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Pen15’ Co-Creator And Star Anna Konkle On Playing 13 Going On 34 In Middle School – Contenders TV: The Nominees

“We knew that we wanted to write a show about the most kind of reject-y moments of our lives,” Pen15 co-creator and star Anna Konkle said of the initial inspiration she, co-star Maya Erskine and executive producer Sam Zvibleman had for Hulu’s middle school-set series. “We wanted to be able to play those characters ideally,” Konkle added of herself and Erskine, both born in 1987, portraying two teen outcast in 2000 named Anna and Maya. “But even more importantly, we wanted to kind of open this treasure trove that hadn’t been super cracked open yet in mainstream media of being 13,...
TV & Videosnews-shield.com

Discovery+ Orders ‘SmartLess’ Docuseries About Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett’s Podcast Tour

Ready to go behind the scenes with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett?. Discovery+ has ordered SmartLess, a two-part docuseries following the trio on their multi-city live tour for their hit podcast of the same name. Coming to the streaming service in 2022, these 75-minute documentary-style specials will feature highlights from their celebrity interviews during the tour and behind-the-scenes access of the six-city tour — Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Madison, and Los Angeles — taking place in February.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

AMC Plus Shares First Look at Lucy Hale in 'Ragdoll' (TV News Roundup)

The six-episode series is based on Daniel Cole’s novel of the same name, in which six people are murdered by a serial killer who tears apart their bodies and sews them back into one. The Ragdoll Killer sends the police a list of next victims — which includes DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd Hughes), a detective who has only been recently reinstated on the London Metropolitan Police force.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

The Boys’ Eric Kripke talks Season 3 and casting Jensen Ackles

Eric Kripke is gearing up for the third season of his hit Amazon Prime series, The Boys, and is looking forward to shaking things up. One of the significant changes is introducing a new character named Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles. Ackles and Kripke previously worked together on Supernatural, and the casting came naturally, even if Ackles wasn’t what Kripke originally had in mind.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Roar - Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart & Kara Hayward Join Cast

GLOW alumna Betty Gilpin is reuniting with the creators of the Netflix wrestling comedy-drama series on their new series, Apple TV+’s Roar. In the anthology, starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman, Gilpin also joins her former GLOW co-star Alison Brie. Gilpin is among four Roar new cast additions, along...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Lynch, Sasha Pieterse, Nia Vardalos & More Join Netflix Family Film Series ‘Ivy & Bean’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned first that Netflix has set the cast for their adaptation of Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series Ivy & Bean and that is Emmy Award Nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Emmy Award Winner Jane Lynch, Pretty Little Liars‘ Sasha Pieterse, Oscar nominee Nia Vardalos, Garfield Wilson, Jaycie Dotin and Marci T. House. The group joins previously announced Keslee Blalock as Ivy; Madison Skye Validum as Bean and Lidya Jewett as Nancy in the series of one-hour family movies from the streamer. In the Elissa Down-directed and Kathy Waugh and Jeff Stockwell-penned screenplay, Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends....
TV SeriesNorwalk Reflector

Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Aug. 15-21

DON'T MISS: "Nine Perfect Strangers" — The first time Nicole Kidman teamed up with screenwriter David E. Kelley and Aussie author Liane Moriarty it resulted in the blockbuster miniseries “Big Little Lies.” Could they have another mega hit on their hands? Kelley adapts Moriarty’s bestselling novel about nine stressed-out city dwellers who attend a secluded health-and-wellness resort seeking to reinvigorate their lives. They soon realize that this place — and the mysterious woman (Kidman) who runs it — are nothing like they expected. The stellar cast includes, among others, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale. (Wednesday, Hulu).
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

TV News: Archer, Old, Zero, Premise, Q

FXX’s “Archer,” which returns with its twelfth season on August 25th, will be the last to feature core cast member Jessica Walter, but not necessarily the show’s last. They also confirmed there are no spin-offs in the works. Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, says: “Jessica was a big loss...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.14 - There Will Be Brood - Press Release

GETTING ANSWERS - When Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves as stowaways, they learn that Constantine (Matt Ryan) is still chasing the Fountain of Imperium and find themselves in 1920s Texas. With the rest of the Legends stranded, they come up with a plan to get help by using Rory (Dominic Purcell) as bait that will also help reunite him with something that is special to him. Meanwhile, Spooner learns some information about her past that she wasn’t expecting.
Moviesspoilertv.com

Reboot - Calum Worthy Joins Cast

Calum Worthy has been cast as a lead opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville in Reboot, Hulu’s comedy pilot from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. Worthy will play Zack. Fifteen years ago, Zack played the kid on the family sitcom Step Right Up. A self-described “hyphenate movie star/hip hop artist,” Zack covers his insecurities with a false bravado.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Gossip Girl reboot creator promises original cast cameos

HBO Max's reboot of the iconic show Gossip Girl will feature more cameos of actors from the original CW series when the show returns for the second half of the season in the autumn. Reboot creator Joshua Safran explained to TheWrap that though none of the original cast will return...

Comments / 0

Community Policy