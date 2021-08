Three new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Eagle County since late July, a grim indicator that the national delta variant summer surge has hit locally. According to Eagle County Public Health and Environment Director Heath Harmon, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated Wednesday to reflect 26 local deaths since the start of the pandemic. The three latest victims were a female in her 60s on July 31, a male in his 40s on Aug. 6 and a male in his 50s on Aug. 9.