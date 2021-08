We’ve reached the point of the season when every fantasy owner still paying attention to their teams should be living by the same motto: Win at all costs. That means you’re looking for any player who can offer consistent production to assist in your quest for fantasy glory. Those can come in many forms. Veterans like Lorenzo Cain, C.J. Cron and Brandon Belt are out there, waiting for someone to notice them. Youngsters like Logan Webb, Vladimir Gutierrez, Lewis Brinson, Kyle Farmer and Tanner Houck are hoping for fantasy owners to believe they’re production is for real.