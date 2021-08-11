Trump may end up in prison! Senate is probing into Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election

The former Georgia U.S. Attorney, who was forced to resign two days after Trump’s infamous call asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to find him votes, testified he resigned after DOJ officials warned him 'Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found' in the state, according to reporting by The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Paul Butler to discuss the latest update in the Senate probe on Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 11, 2021.