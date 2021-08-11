Cancel
POTUS

Trump crime? Bombshell new testimony reveals DOJ pressure to support 'big lie'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Georgia U.S. Attorney, who was forced to resign two days after Trump’s infamous call asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to find him votes, testified he resigned after DOJ officials warned him 'Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found' in the state, according to reporting by The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Paul Butler to discuss the latest update in the Senate probe on Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 11, 2021.

Ari Melber
Donald Trump
POTUS
POTUSMSNBC

Trump may end up in prison! Senate is probing into Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election

The Hill

Trump: 'It's about time' that 'loser' Cuomo resign

Former President Trump has started fundraising off New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo 's (D) resignation announcement, saying "it's about time he resigned." The fundraising pitch Friday appeared to be the first time the former president has publicly weighed in on Cuomo's resignation, which he announced earlier this week amid sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo said his resignation would take effect in two weeks.
POTUSMSNBC

Reality an unwelcome guest at 'pillow guy' big reveal event to restore Trump presidency

On the eve of what pillow entrepreneur Mike Lindell says will be the return of the Donald Trump presidency following the revelation of evidence that the 2020 election was somehow corrupt, Rachel Maddow looks at reporting on the collapse of the evidence on which Lindell was apparently relying, and indications of the involvement of a notorious scammer. Aug. 13, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

DOJ officials thwarted Trump's coup. Next step: A criminal investigation.

Recent blockbuster reporting revealed that former President Donald Trump was aggressively pushing Justice Department officials to help him overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. To those of us who previously worked at the Justice Department, this is ... unfathomable. The good news is that these revelations have inspired...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Fears Mount That Democrats Will Bury Crimes Of Debunked ‘Russia’ Collusion

Fears are mounting that Democrats now in power in Washington, especially Attorney General Merrick Garland, will bury the crimes of the now-debunked “Russia” collusion conspiracy that party members orchestrated to try to bring down the Donald Trump presidency. John Durham, formerly the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, also was given by...
POTUSWashington Post

Shocking new Trump-DOJ revelations should shape the Jan. 6 investigation

We’re now learning that Donald Trump went to extraordinarily corrupt lengths to enlist the Justice Department’s help in overturning his 2020 loss. This is filling in important details about Trump’s months-long campaign to retain the presidency via highly dubious legal manipulation, to remain in power illegitimately. But it should also...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's Inside Job Busted By Barr's Replacement in 2021 Testimony

After Attorney General Bill Barr resigned, the Trump Department of Justice faced an internal civil war over 2020 plot to overthrow the election. A DOJ veteran is now blowing the whistle on how far Trump’s push to overturn democracy went, revealing an insider who was pushing for action in Georgia based on the big lie. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports.Aug. 9, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

New NYT reporting on Trump’s DOJ reveals how close we were to “being pushed to the point of chaos”

Katie Benner of the New York Times joins Ali to break down her new bombshell report that former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen provided closed-door testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the ex-president’s efforts to overthrow the 2020 election. Rosen did not respond to the New York Times' requests for comments on his testimony, but the Pulitzer Prize-winning Benner gathered up a lot of the details anyway.Aug. 8, 2021.

