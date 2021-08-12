Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

ATM Subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, In Final Stage To Open Dispensary Building In Clifton, AZ And Closes Escrow On Additional Buildings For Future Expansion

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

TUCSON, AZ, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT), subsidiary Sonoran Flower is pleased to announce that we are in the final approval stage to open our dispensary building located in Clifton, Arizona. This will enable the company to have our dispensary, Infused Kitchen and cultivation in the same location. The company has also closed on additional buildings adding another 20,000 sq. ft. adjacent to the Miami main 43,000 sq. ft. building.

As announced earlier, we are the first retail building as you come into Clifton. The building is 12,000 square feet. 6,000 square feet on ground level with a 17.5 foot ceiling and 6000 square foot basement. This is all located on 2.2 acres. Future plans are for expansion with on site in-door cultivation, with processing facility and infused kitchen. On the additional acreage we plan to expand for more cultivation green houses.

"We are ready to open our Facility for the Dispensary. We have been working day and night to finish the upgrade to the dispensary building. We are prepared to open very soon..," states Lee Katterman, Sonoran Flower President.

This news is in addition to the announcement that Sonoran Flower had also closed escrow on our 40,000 SF offsite grow facility and won the Arizona Dispensary License Lottery in April. This license gives the company a dispensary, indoor grow, offsite grow, and kitchen for production of a wide range of edibles. The company still has its 15,000 SF facility outside of Tucson.

Thank you for all the continued support. Stay tuned for more exciting news as we expand our facilities and operations.

About Sonoran Flower LLC. https://sonoranflower.com/store

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverages. The company also owns a dispensary and cultivation license in Arizona and is working to open its dispensary during the summer of 2021.

To Buy Sonoran Flower CBD Products go to: https://sonoranflower.com/store or call 520-303-HEMP (4367)

Please follow Sonoran Flower on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/azgrowbros/

Follow us on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/anythingtechmed

Follow us on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/anythingcbdmeds/

and Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/AnythingTechMed/

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:Anything Technologies Media, Inc. acquisitions@anythingtechnologiesmedia.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clifton, AZ
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
City
Miami, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#Escrow#Atm Subsidiary#Exmt#Sf#Sonoran Flower Llc#Cbd Health#Corporations#Technologies Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Model Home Debut At Harvest At Spring Lake

WOODLAND, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is excited to announce the unveiling of two new model homes at Harvest at Spring Lake ( RichmondAmerican.com/HarvestSpringLake), the builder's new Woodland community. Model home toursProspective homebuyers and...
LifestylePosted by
TheStreet

Arctic Zone Presents High Performance, Feature Rich Lunch Bags For Back-to-School, Work And College

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Zone by California Innovations, one of the world's leading providers of insulated lunch packs for more than 35 years, offers high performance, feature rich lunch bags, ranging from fun hamburger-shaped lunch boxes for kids to stylish totes for women and easy open Zipperless® boxes for everyone. Most include Microban® to protect against bacterial odors and stains.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BGL Announces The Sale Of Ontario Excavac

CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Ontario Excavac Inc. (Ontario Excavac), a Market Square Equity Partners portfolio company, to an undisclosed North American infrastructure investor. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team and its Global M&A partner, Crosbie & Company Inc., served as the exclusive financial advisors to Ontario Excavac in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

NVent And Power Resources International, Inc. Launch Strategic Alliance To Deliver Engineered Heating Solutions For The Rail And Transit Industry

NVent Electric plc (NVT) - Get Report ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, and Power Resources International, Inc. (PRI) today announced a strategic alliance to provide rail and switch heating solutions to the North American transit industry. The alliance will provide solutions based on nVent RAYCHEM technology.
Portland, ORPosted by
TheStreet

Chalice Brands Ltd. To Present At The Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd., formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) ("Chalice" or the "Company"), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale and distribution, today announced that management will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, taking place August 17-18, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Cushing Expands Offerings To Include 3D Laser Scanning

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing, a leading graphic imaging service provider in Chicago, today announced the addition of 3D laser scanning to their construction and project management services. The investment further cements their commitment to the architecture, engineering, construction, and real estate communities in Illinois. The family-owned firm has served Chicago for over ninety years.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Blue Star Foods Corp. Reports Financial Results For Q2-2021

Miami, Florida, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (OTC: BSFC) ("Blue Star" or "BSFC"), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, announced today general operating highlights and its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2-2021"). Q 2 -202 1 Highlights.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Manitowoc Agrees To Acquire Aspen Equipment

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) - Get Report (the "Company" or "Manitowoc"), a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Aspen Equipment, Co. ("Aspen"), a diversified crane dealer and a leading final-stage, purpose-built work truck upfitter for approximately $51 million. The transaction is expected to close in September 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.
Posted by
TheStreet

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing August 19, 2021

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company") today announced that commencing August 19, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "DRAY" and "DRAYW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DRAYU." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy