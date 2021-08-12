Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Eco Innovation Group Signs Term Sheet To Open Canadian Construction Company

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, today announces the signing of a term sheet for the formation of a Canadian construction enterprise and the acquisition of the equipment of an existing Canadian construction company in an all-stock transaction.

On August 5, 2021, the Company signed a non-binding term sheet with Spruce Construction, Inc., an Alberta corporation, and its shareholder, to acquire the assets of Spruce Construction, consisting of vehicles and equipment used in the construction industry. The Company and the shareholder of Spruce Construction have agreed to form a new Canada corporation to be named Spruce Engineering and Construction, Inc. to deploy those assets in Canada. Under the term sheet, ECOX will own 85% of Spruce Engineering and Construction, the Spruce Construction shareholder will own 10%, and Patrick Laurie, CEO of the Company's Canadian green technology development subsidiary, will own 5%.

"The acquisition of construction assets in Canada is a concrete step towards generating revenue from the installation of our sustainable energy technology in Canadian homes and businesses," said Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group. "ECOX's Canadian construction firm will partner with our previously-announced Canadian technology development arm, ECOIGCANADA, INC., to deliver our PoolCooled TM Climate Control technology to the Canadian market."

The Company also announced that Patrick Laurie, interim CEO of ECOIGCANADA, INC., will serve on the board of directors of Spruce Engineering and Construction along with Julia Otey-Raudes and Spruce Construction's shareholder, Timothy Boetzkes. Under the term sheet, ECOX will pay Mr. Boetzkes one million shares of the Company's restricted common stock for substantially all of the assets of Spruce Construction, with an intended closing date of August 15, 2021. The new entity will assume approximately CAN$60,000.00 in debt from the predecessor.

About Eco Innovation GroupEco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

View the Company's new video Here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:Eco Innovation Group, Inc. Julia.Otey@ecoig.com www.ecoig.com Public Relations:EDM Media, LLC https://edm.media

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Innovation#Term Sheet#Construction Company#Eco Innovation Group#Ecox#The Company#Ecoigcanada#Inc#Spruce Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

SHARC Energy's Carbon Neutral District Energy System A Key Component Of Leləm̓ Development In The University Endowment Lands

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its involvement in leləm̓, a master planned community in the University Endowment Lands developed by Musqueam Capital Corporation. The development's heating and cooling needs will be met by utilizing a SHARC low-carbon wastewater energy exchange system as part of a centralized energy facility.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Construction trade group donate $10,000 to GAP Ministries

The Arizona Construction Trade Association recently donated $10,000 to GAP Ministries. ACT, founded in 1985, is a nonprofit trade association representing more than 180 specialty trade contractors and material suppliers in the construction industry. GAP Ministries was the beneficiary of ACT’s first annual golf tournament, held in May. This $10,000...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

BorgWarner (BWA) Invests in CelLink

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BorgWarner, (NYSE: BWA) a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, invested in CelLink Corporation, a company that develops large, high-conductance flexible circuits for the automotive and energy storage industries.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Acron Group Accelerates Construction of Talitsky Potash Mine

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acron Group Accelerates Construction of Talitsky Potash Mine. Â. Acron Group, a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, is accelerating construction of the Talitsky potash...
Real Estatempamag.com

Why many construction companies are turning to private lending

Private lending has emerged as an increasingly popular avenue for residential construction financing, according to an Alberta mortgage broker who’s witnessed a surge in that space over the past 18 months. Tim Hurlbut (pictured), advertising manager at Medicine Hat-based TNT Mortgage, told Canadian Mortgage Professional that construction firms were availing...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Natural gas construction starts soon at cannabis company

Construction for a natural gas facility at a medical cannabis company in Penn Twp. could start soon, but full production at the facility has been delayed by some logistical issues, according to township and company officials. The township supervisors on July 28 approved a developer agreement that will set in...
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

Evans & Associates Construction Company, Inc.

Evans & Associates Construction Company, Inc. did an overlay of asphalt on East Hubbard Road between North La Cann Road and North Prentice Road, east of Ponca City. The previous asphalt road was deteriorating, to improve the road surface an overlay of asphalt was necessary. The first layer was laid Thursday, August 5 and they finished with the second layer on Friday, August 6. (Photo by…
BusinessBBC

Vegware: Scottish eco-packaging firm bought by US group

Scottish eco-packaging firm Vegware has been bought by a US corporation in what is understood to be a multi-million pound deal. Edinburgh-based Vegware uses plant-based materials to manufacture cups, cutlery, tableware and takeout packaging which can be commercially composted with food waste. It sells its products in more than 70...
Oakland, CAGreenBiz

Building a sustainable construction company from the ground up

3D-printed homes have been hitting the market. One company, Mighty Buildings, can 3D print structures twice as fast with 95 percent fewer labor hours and 10 times less waste than conventional construction. Started in 2017, the construction technology company spent a few years in "stealth" mode proving out its technology and working with compliance and regulatory agencies to develop future-forward materials that are tested to the most rigorous standards, before announcing itself publicly in August 2020. Since 2017, Mighty Buildings has grown to over 100 employees and has raised $100 million from leading investors including Khosla Ventures and Arctern Ventures.
California Statecsbj.com

GE Johnson Construction will be sold to California company

GE Johnson Construction, a prominent regional company, will be sold to DPR Construction at the end of September, The Gazette reported Aug. 10. GE Johnson, a long-standing giant on the local scene, distinguished itself as a company that takes on unusual and premier projects. Among those are the Pikes Peak Summit Visitors Center, built at 14,110 feet altitude; the Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame, which boasts a futuristic design and serves as the centerpiece of the lower Downtown area, and the expansion of St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs, among many others.
Economymining.com

Top 10 Canadian companies with assets in the US

The US is fertile ground for a variety of minerals, and Canadian companies are active throughout the country. The Northern Miner presents its Top 10 list of the biggest Canada-based firms with substantial assets in the U.S., by market capitalization, as of July 7, 2021. The data was compiled by our sister company, MiningIntelligence.
SoftwareShareCast

Microsaic signs heads of terms with manufacturing partner

Spectrometry instrument developer Microsaic Systems has signed non-binding heads of terms with a manufacturing partner, it announced on Monday, to support its heads of terms with a China distributor announced on 4 May, for its micro-engineered mass spectrometry (MS) technology. 11,714.94. 14:00 10/08/21. 0.69%. 80.67. 1,264.71. 14:00 10/08/21. n/a. n/a.
Economythekatynews.com

Hire the Right Construction Company With These Tips

Building construction is an intensive process that requires a lot of time and effort. It’s also important to hire the right construction company for your project. There are many factors you should consider when picking a construction company, and we’ll go over some in this article. By following these tips, hiring construction companies will be easier than it ever has been before!
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

11 healthcare companies on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list

Eleven healthcare companies were featured in Fast Company's 2021 list of "100 Best Workplaces for Innovators," with Moderna taking the list's No. 1 spot. Fast Company collaborated with consulting company Accenture to score each application it received and rank the 100 workplaces that have created the most impressive innovation cultures in 2021.
BusinessIEEE Spectrum

Milwaukee Tool Transforms Itself Into an Innovation Company

Back in 2013, Milwaukee Tool embarked on an ambitious new direction for its products by giving their tools wireless connectivity. Initially, the concept was to leverage this wireless connectivity to create an app-driven tool that would control the maximum speed of a cordless drill. Milwaukee Tool knew that they were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy