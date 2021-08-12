Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NY

IEC And Creation Technologies Sign Merger Agreement

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEWARK, N.Y. and BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) ("IEC") and Creation Technologies Inc. ("Creation") today jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement under which Creation will acquire all outstanding shares of IEC for $15.35 per share in cash, representing a fully diluted equity value of approximately $173.8 million and an aggregate enterprise value of $242.3 million, based upon net debt of $68.6 million. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

IEC is a leading provider of high-complexity, low-to-medium volume electronic manufacturing services focused on high-reliability applications within the aerospace and defense, medical and industrial end markets. With its marquee, blue-chip customer base, the company has proven its ability to service the industry's highest levels of quality and reliability. The merger will augment IEC's existing production capabilities with access to Creation's existing low-cost manufacturing facilities in Mexico.

Creation Technologies is a global EMS supplier with a focus on medium volume, high-reliability customers in aerospace and defense, medical and tech industrial markets. Creation and IEC combined will have more than 4,000 employees in facilities located in the USA, Canada, Mexico and China.

"IEC is excited about joining the Creation family. The transaction presents our stakeholders with immediate value while providing our customers a broader platform for continued growth," said Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC.

"A combination of IEC and Creation creates a leading medium volume, high-reliability electronics manufacturer with a customer service driven culture," said Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO of Creation. "Furthermore, IEC and Creation's complementary geographic footprints create a premier full-service North American supply chain for both companies' customers."

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Creation will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of IEC for $15.35 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 47% to IEC's closing share price on August 11, 2021, the last full trading day before today's announcement. The tender offer is subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of at least two-thirds of the total number of IEC's outstanding shares and the expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. Following the closing of the tender offer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Creation will merge with and into IEC, with each share of IEC common stock that has not been tendered being converted into the right to receive the same $15.35 per share in cash offered in the tender offer. The transaction will be financed through a committed debt financing package provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank and Citizens Bank. The transaction is expected to close by early October 2021.

The merger agreement provides for a "go-shop" period, during which IEC (acting through its financial advisor) will actively initiate, solicit, facilitate, encourage and evaluate alternative acquisition proposals, and potentially enter into negotiations with any parties that offer alternative acquisition proposals. The "go-shop" period is 35 days subsequent to signing of the Merger Agreement, ending September 16, 2021. There can be no assurance that this "go-shop" process will result in a superior proposal. IEC does not intend to disclose developments with respect to the solicitation process unless and until its Board of Directors has made a decision with respect to any potential superior proposal.

Upon completion of the transaction, IEC will become a privately-held company and shares of IEC's common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

Advisors

B. Riley Securities, Inc. is serving as exclusive financial advisor to IEC and Harter Secrest & Emery LLP is serving as legal counsel to IEC. Moelis & Company LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Creation and Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP is serving as legal counsel to Creation.

IEC Financial Results and Earnings Call

In a separate press release, IEC today announced its third fiscal quarter results. Due to the pending acquisition by Creation, IEC will not host its earnings call previously scheduled for today, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, ISO 13485 and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

About Creation Technologies

Creation provides total product lifecycle solutions including turnkey design, rapid prototyping, manufacturing and fulfillment to its customers around the world. Since 1991, Creation has been focused on making it easy for OEMs to 'say yes' to their customers. The company of approximately 3,100 people operates ten manufacturing locations, two design centers and a rapid prototyping center in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China. Its OEM customers are in the Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Tech Industrials markets. Additional information about Creation can be found on its web site at www.creationtech.com.

Additional Information and Where To Find It

The tender offer described in this communication has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of IEC, nor is it a substitute for any tender offer materials that Creation (or an entity Creation controls) or IEC will file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A solicitation and an offer to buy shares of IEC will be made only pursuant to an offer to purchase and related materials that Creation (or an entity Creation controls) intends to file with the SEC. At the time the tender offer is commenced, Creation (or an entity Creation controls) will file a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO with the SEC, and IEC will file a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the tender offer. IEC'S STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND CERTAIN OTHER TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION WHICH SHOULD BE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE ANY DECISION IS MADE WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER. The Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and certain other tender offer documents, as well as the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement, will be sent to all stockholders of IEC at no expense to them. The Tender Offer Statement and the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement will be made available for free at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by IEC will be available free of charge under the "Investors" section of IEC's internet website at iec-electronics.com. In addition to the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and certain other offer documents, as well as the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement, IEC files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. IEC's filings with the SEC are also available for free to the public from commercial document-retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "believes," or other similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the closing of the transaction, the ability to satisfy closing conditions, the development of any alternative acquisition proposals, including any superior proposal, the approval or completion of the transaction or any other transaction, and all statements that are not based on historical fact. The ultimate correctness of these forward-looking statements is dependent upon a number of known and unknown risks and events and is subject to various uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of IEC or Creation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors, among others, could affect future results and events, causing those results and events to differ materially from those views expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: the risk that the conditions to the closing of the transaction are not satisfied, including the risk that a sufficient number of IEC's stockholders do not participate in the transaction; the risk that the merger agreement for the transaction may be terminated; potential litigation relating to the transaction; the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the transaction, including the receipt of all regulatory approvals related to the transaction (and any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on these approvals); the failure of Creation to consummate the necessary financing arrangements; risks that the tender offer and related transactions disrupt current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the proposed transactions; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on the economy in general; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the transaction and the ability of each party to consummate the transaction. For a further list and description of various risks, relevant factors and uncertainties that could cause future results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements, see IEC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date indicated or as of the date of this release. Neither IEC nor Creation undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or which we hereafter become aware of, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing IEC's view or Creation's view as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

IEC Contact:Thomas L. BarbatoSenior Vice President and Chief Financial OfficerIEC Electronics Corp.(315) 332-4493tbarbato@iec-electronics.com Agency Contact:John Nesbett/Jennifer BelodeauIMS Investor Relations(203) 972-9200jnesbett@institutionalms.com

Creation Contact:Craig ConradVice President Marketing and CommunicationsCreation Technologies Inc.(508) 446-3492craig.conrad@creationtech.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
Newark, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iec Electronics#Tech#Iec Electronics Corp#The Boards Of Directors#Ems#North American#Jpmorgan Chase Bank#Citizens Bank#Board Of Directors#Moelis Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Related
Posted by
TheStreet

Intermap Reports Second Quarter Results And Closes Private Placement

Winning new, strategic contracts; strengthening the capital structure. 35% sequential revenue growth over the first quarter. DENVER, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, today announced second quarter financial results and the closing of its Private Placement.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under an automatic shelf registration statement on Form F-3, pursuant to which the Company proposes to sell senior notes.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation Of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a national investor rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (KPLT) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your Katapult investments or...
Posted by
TheStreet

Elys Game Technology Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today reported its financial and operating results for the six and three months ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported strong year-over-year growth on a blended revenue basis across land-based and interactive...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zogenix Reports Granting Of Inducement Awards

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) today announced that the compensation committee of the company's board of directors granted inducement awards to fourteen new employees. The awards were made on August 15, 2021, under Zogenix's 2021 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Award Plan, which was approved by the company's board of directors under Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4), for granting equity awards to new employees of Zogenix as an inducement to join the company. The awards consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 34,580 shares of Zogenix common stock and 17,340 restricted stock units. The options have a ten year term and an exercise price equal to $13.75, the closing price per share of the common stock on August 13, 2021, and vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of each employee's respective start date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The restricted stock units vest over a four-year period in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

PhishCloud Announces Strategic Partnership With CyberForce Security To Deliver Comprehensive Phishing Protection To CyberForce Customers And MSPs

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PhishCloud, Inc., an IT Security Services company that empowers people to make intelligent decisions on digital phishing threats, fortifies IT visibility so they can quickly respond to that threat, and delivers targeted education to reduce the risk of phishing attacks, today announced a strategic partnership with CyberForce Security, a master distributor of next-generation cybersecurity products and subscription services to resellers and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), that will allow CyberForce to integrate PhishCloud's anti-phishing services into its portfolio.
Posted by
TheStreet

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Declares Three-for-One Stock Split And Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) - Get Report (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that it has approved and declared a three-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend on its outstanding shares of common stock. Each stockholder of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2021 will receive two additional shares of Company common stock for each share then held, to be distributed after the close of business on September 15, 2021. Based on the number of shares currently outstanding the Company will have a 7,124,388 shares of common stock outstanding on a split-adjusted basis.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Orbic™ Partners With Dixon Technologies To Manufacture The First 5G Millimeter Wave Smartphone In India For Export To The US.

NEW DELHI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbic™, a home-grown US smartphone manufacturer, today announces that it has partnered with Dixon Technologies to manufacture smartphones for Orbic in India at a manufacturing facility in New Delhi. The new Orbic Myra 5G UW, powered by the Snapdragon® 750G 5G Mobile Platform, will be the first 5G millimeter wave product to be produced in India for export to the US.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Spire Global Announces Completion Of Merger With NavSight Holdings

Spire Global, Inc. ("Spire" or the "Company") a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced it has completed its previously announced business combination with NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NSH) ("NavSight") to take Spire public. The combined company has been renamed "Spire Global, Inc." and its shares will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SPIR" for Spire common stock and "SPIRW" for Spire warrants.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BrainChip Receives Akida Chips From Socionext America

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced it has received the first batch of Akida™ chips from its manufacturing run from Socionext America (SNA). The chips were manufactured at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) from a production...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Bantam's PMTAs Enter Scientific Review

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Vape, LLC, a provider of high-quality, science-based e-liquid products, is pleased to announce that it received notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration today stating its non-tobacco flavored electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products have moved into formal scientific review. The FDA completed a preliminary review of Bantam's PMTAs in November 2020, making its applications eligible for formal substantive review.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Report today announced the pricing of a sustainability bond of $1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 1.750% senior notes due 2031. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 18, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Pfizer intends to use...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Global Environment, Health & Safety Market (2021 To 2026) - Increase In Government Initiatives For Low Carbon Emission Policies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) Market by Component (Software & Services (Project Deployment & Implementation, Audit, Assessment, Regulatory Compliance)), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global EHS market is...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA) securities from September 30, 2020 through August 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Portland, ORPosted by
TheStreet

Chalice Brands Ltd. To Present At The Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd., formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) ("Chalice" or the "Company"), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale and distribution, today announced that management will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, taking place August 17-18, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

LIVE VENTURES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Ventures Incorporated And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LIVE) in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Live Ventures securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Markets 2021-2027 - Schedule Challenges And Chronic Cost Overruns In Engineering And Construction Drive Strong Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market to Reach $94 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems estimated at US$67.9...

Comments / 0

Community Policy