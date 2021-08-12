Cancel
DZS And Digicomm International Form Strategic Sourcing Partnership

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (DZSI) - Get Report, a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced a strategic sourcing partnership with Digicomm International (Digicomm), a leading stocking distributor of broadband products for the communications industry. As a result of this strategic partnership, MSOs, incumbent telecommunications service providers, fiber overbuilders, municipalities, electric cooperatives and enterprise end-customers and resellers will receive timely and reliable sourcing of leading fiber-based broadband access, customer premises and 5G mobile transport solutions from DZS through Digicomm.

"Our Broadband Connectivity, 5G and Software Defined Networking solutions are enabling service providers around the world to accelerate their fiber-based broadband and 5G deployments at a time of unprecedented demand," said DZS President and CEO Charlie Vogt. "With the current supply chain dynamics fueled by a once in a generation demand curve from service provider and system integrators, our strategic partnership with Digicomm enhances our ability to meet and exceed the numerous opportunities in our pipeline. Digicomm, a trusted and reliable distributor that has serviced the MSO and telco industry for the past 28 years, will begin distributing DZS products immediately."

Digicomm, best known as a premier distributor of products for the global CATV industry, is expanding its target market to include broadband access and mobile transport providers of all shapes and sizes, while at the same time bringing world-class fiber access and mobile xHaul solutions to the MSO market. The DZS and Digicomm partnership especially benefits U.S.-based DZS customers that are accelerating their spending because of government initiatives like the $65B Bipartisan Broadband Infrastructure Bill that was recently passed by the Senate, the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. Many DZS customers across the service provider spectrum, such as the regional ILECs, cable operators, fiber overbuilders, municipalities and utility companies, have already secured grants and awards related to these programs, and are looking for partners that can help them secure project success that is based on meeting both time and experience delivery requirements.

"Our Digicomm Broadband Engineers are extremely pleased to be teaming up with DZS to provide a best-in-class design and distribution/fulfillment services as DZS customers accelerate their fiber upgrade cycles for wired networks, including the move to 5G," said Rob Donziger, President and CEO of Digicomm. "With the DZS roadmap for future development and our commitment to stock substantial quantities of DZS mobile transport, fixed broadband and connected premises products, Digicomm expects that the immediate availability of these products will allow our joint customers to successfully meet aggressive future deadlines."

The partnership is effective immediately, and DZS has already begun shipping its market leading DZS Velocity FTTx OLT solutions, DZS Helix customer premises solutions and DZS Chronos mobile transport technology to Digicomm. Of special note, in addition to supporting the latest standards-based PON and point-to-point access solutions and converged mobile transport standards, many DZS solutions are environmentally hardened for supporting remote and far-edge deployment scenarios.

For more information, please visit www.DZSi.com or www.digicomm.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions. With more than 20 million products in-service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the world's most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage the power of 5G, 10gig fixed broadband, and software-defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management as of the date hereof. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company's SEC filings available at  www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.comDZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovationDZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

About Digicomm International

Founded in 1993, Digicomm International is an Englewood, Colorado-based distributor and value-added reseller of equipment for the global broadband industry. MSOs and other communications service providers from around the world depend on Digicomm's engineering resources and extensive inventory of products, representing manufacturers such as DZS, Cisco and many others the broadband industry trusts to support its operations and network infrastructure. For further information, visit Digicomm at www.digicomm.com.

Press Inquiries:McKenzie Hurst, Thatcher+Co.Phone: +1 408.888.6787Email: mhurst@thatcherandco.com

