What Happened To Paul Qui After Winning Top Chef?

"Top Chef" Hosea Rosenberg will be the first one to tell you how much his life has changed since winning Season 5 of the hit cooking competition show on Bravo. "I didn't even really know what I was getting myself into when I did the show. I'm just competitive and I've done a lot of cooking competitions locally," he told Mashed in an exclusive interview. After nearly 30 challenges, Rosenberg beat out 16 other competitors to fight his way to the top (per Top Chef Stats) and take home the "Top Chef" title. And it's been an uphill climb since then. "It was a huge 180 right after the show," Rosenberg said, adding "it definitely helped me advance my career, got me in front of people I never would've gotten in front of. Got me a lot of exposure. And it's also created a lot of connections for me. And even people that I wasn't on the show with, I've become friends with."