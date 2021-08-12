Cancel
What Happened To Paul Qui After Winning Top Chef?

By Boshika Gupta
Chef Paul Qui was an impressive participant in season 9 of Bravo's "Top Chef." According to Us Weekly, his path to the title was fraught with challenges. He managed to make a solid impression by winning 17 challenges before he clinched the coveted title. After his appearance on the popular cooking competition show, Qui looked like he was all set for a promising career. He even opened a new restaurant, Otoko, in Austin, Texas. But, his culinary dreams were soon deferred when he was charged with assault in 2016 after a fight with his then-girlfriend, as reported by Texas Monthly.

