Data Innovator And FinTech Disruptor Klover Raises $60 Million In New Funding

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klover, which is democratizing access to modern financial services by leveraging consumers' permissioned data, today announced the close of $60 million in new funding. As part of this, Mercato Partners Traverse Fund led the Series A with participation from new and existing investors including Lightbank, Core Innovation Capital and Starting Line. With this financing, Klover will expand the sales, marketing, engineering and product teams aggressively, grow their 1.5 million user base, and broaden the services and value to their consumers.

Founded by a team of ad-tech veterans, Klover provides access to app-based, low-cost/no-cost financial services by letting users capture the benefit of their permissioned data rather than having it taken by anonymous tech firms. Lowering the cost of access now means millions more under-banked consumers can access financial services and tools that were previously out of reach.

"We believe consumers' data is an extremely valuable asset and should be used to their benefit," said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO and co-founder of Klover. "We provide consumer empowerment by allowing Americans to opt to share data and unlock meaningful access to cash and savings in return."

More than 68 percent of Americans need to exceed their checking account balance at least once a year due to unexpected expenses like car repairs or medical bills. When that happens, many Americans experience a double whammy as they also incur either an overdraft fee of $35 (on average) from their bank or high interest and fees from credit card companies and payday lenders. Klover's unique approach has saved consumers millions of dollars in unnecessary fees during the past eighteen months, helping them regain their financial health.

"In this rapidly changing environment, permissioned consumer data is critically valuable to agencies and brands," said Joe Kaiser, director at Mercato Partners Traverse Fund. "Klover has flipped an opaque business-model on its head with their unique blend of consumer data activation and app-based financial services for an underserved community. Klover is an ideal partner for the consumer because of their rigorous commitment to data privacy and little to no fees."

Rather than being built on consumer fees like many financial institutions, Klover's business model revolves around leveraging data and insights with trusted partners such as Wayfair, DoorDash and GoodRx.

Klover has grown revenue by over 1,600 percent in the past twelve months and plans to expand its team from 30 to 60 by the end of this year.

About Klover

Klover's mission is to give access to modern financial services to consumers by leveraging their most valuable asset: their data. Using Klover's platform, millions of consumers can access their earned wages in seconds with no interest, no credit check and no hidden fees. Unlike many financial institutions that rely heavily on consumer fees, Klover's business model revolves around leveraging consumer-permissioned data and insights in concert with trusted partners. Klover was founded in 2019 and is based in Chicago. For more information, visit www.joinklover.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-innovator-and-fintech-disruptor-klover-raises-60-million-in-new-funding-301354005.html

SOURCE Klover

