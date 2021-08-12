Cancel
Maison Luxe Investment Holding Aether Diamonds Starts Shipping The World's Only Carbon-Negative Diamonds

FORT LEE, NJ, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Maison Luxe, Inc. ("Maison Luxe" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to update shareholders on the Company's investment holding, Impossible Diamond, Inc, d/b/a Aether Diamonds ("Aether"), the first and only carbon-negative diamond producer in the world.

Aether creates beautiful gemstone-quality precious diamonds entirely from capturing damaging excess CO2 from the Earth's atmosphere through its unique IP-protected production process. Aether recently put out an update to its shareholders noting a number of positive strides, including confirmation that it is now shipping the world's first and only carbon-negative diamonds to customers amid strong and growing customer demand.

"While we can't pass along any sensitive information about Aether's progress, we can present major themes," noted Anil Idnani, CEO and Founder of Maison Luxe. "The Aether team is making remarkable strides in both operations and production expertise, with its production expertise potentially on the verge of creating a surge in value based on some recent very promising scientific results. We established significant interest before Aether transitioned to commercial operations, and we look forward to all that the company appears set to accomplish."

Aether has also begun to receive more media attention as it moves into the public spotlight, with feature coverage in JCK Magazine, Cheddar News, Southern Bride, Yale Climate Collections, Harvard Magazine, Accessories Council Magazine, and The Quality Edit. The Company believes this investment holding is likely to see much greater attention from major media as time progresses given the power of the story as a carbon-negative method for diamond production, particularly as millennials increasingly settle down and begin family life.

About Aether

Aether is a luxury jewelry company with a paradigm-shifting vision - to create jewelry that pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and craftsmanship in order to pave the way for a more beautiful, honest, and enduring world. As the future of fine jewelry, created for humans, and the planet, each breathtaking Aether piece is designed and crafted by hand. Aether is proud to be the first company in the world to successfully create carbon-negative diamonds, which serve as a symbol of its commitment to forge an entirely new future for fine jewelry.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

For more information, please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com/investors

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact: www.maisonluxeny.com551-486-3980 anil@maisonluxeny.com

Public Relations:EDM Media, LLC https://edm.media

