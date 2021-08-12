Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apollo Hires Vikram Mahidhar As Operating Partner And Head Of Data & Digital Transformation

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo" or the "Firm") today announced that Vikram Mahidhar has joined the Firm as an Operating Partner to lead Private Equity's Data & Digital Transformation efforts within Apollo's Portfolio Performance Solutions ("APPS") platform.

In this role, Mr. Mahidhar joins an existing team of data and digital strategists to accelerate digital transformation across the firm's Private Equity portfolio companies using business intelligence, advanced analytics, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, and other proprietary capabilities. He will work closely with Andy Pickens, formerly of Palantir Technologies, who has led many of the APPS team's early successes since joining the Firm in 2018. The team has helped Apollo's companies across a diverse range of industries to create value through new data systems and enhanced technology, including Sun Country Airlines, McGraw Hill Education, Diamond Resorts, and Rackspace, among others.

As part of Apollo's APPS platform, the Data & Digital Transformation team is designed to work alongside the Private Equity investment teams and its portfolio companies to transform their operational capabilities. The platform is comprised of experts and proprietary partnerships focused on key strategic priorities, including data, technology, talent, and innovation.

David Sambur and Matt Nord, Co-Heads of Private Equity, said, "In all of our investments, we look for transformational elements to drive operational excellence and strong financial performance. With the support of Aaron Miller, Vikram and the exceptional team we have in place, we will be able to better source, diligence and execute on digital innovation opportunities, helping our management teams accelerate growth while delivering industry-leading returns for our investors." Aaron Miller, Head of APPS, said, "Data and digital transformation have been cornerstones of our strategy. Vikram's expertise and leadership will be instrumental in further scaling our team as we look to enhance digital fluency and maximize value across our portfolio. We are committed to building a best-in-class platform that leverages the scale, expertise, and network of Apollo to create better companies."

Prior to joining Apollo, Mahidhar was a Senior Vice President at Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on digital-led innovation, where he worked with companies to drive large-scale business transformation using artificial intelligence, analytics, intelligent automation, and cloud computing. Prior to Genpact, he was an entrepreneur and built the AI Solutions business at Rage Frameworks, which was acquired by Genpact in 2017. Mahidhar began his career at Deloitte, where he served as a Managing Director and Deputy Head of Innovation.

Mr. Mahidhar's appointment follows the announcement of several initiatives intended to support growth, transformation, and innovation across the Firm's portfolio. Earlier this month, the Firm announced a collaboration with Figure Technologies, a leader in blockchain, and a strategic partnership with Motive Partners, a specialized fintech investor. The Firm also announced a partnership with venture studio 25madison in April of this year.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $472 billion assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contact Information

For Investors:Peter Mintzberg, Head of Investor RelationsApollo Global Management, Inc.(212) 822-0528APOInvestorRelations@apollo.com

For Media:Joanna Rose, Global Head of Corporate CommunicationsApollo Global Management, Inc.(212) 822-0491Communications@apollo.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apo#Private Equity#Palantir Technologies#Sun Country Airlines#Mcgraw Hill Education#Diamond Resorts#Rackspace#Ai Solutions#Rage Frameworks#Deloitte#Figure Technologies#Motive Partners#Fintech#Firm#Apollo Apollo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesschannele2e.com

New Relic CEO Sees MSP, Cloud Partner Opportunities

New Relic CEO Bill Staples sees more opportunities for the IT monitoring software company to work with MSPs (managed IT services providers). And in the cloud services provider market, it sounds like New Relic will strive to extend beyond Amazon Web Services to more closely engage Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform opportunities.
Small Businessreadwrite.com

Digital Transformation Moving to Main Street

For the last 5 years, big tech companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Google have talked about the term “digital transformation.” The idea being, moving old systems into the digital and virtual world. At the large company level, those changes were accelerated with the events of 2020. “We have crammed...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Digerati Offers Transformational Telecom Technology

Small to medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the economy, which is why it’s always exciting to discover companies that are enabling their growth by providing innovative technology solutions. This is the case with Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI), a telecom and technology provider of cloud-based communication network solutions. The...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Deloitte Named A Leader Among Application Modernization And Migration Services Providers By Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that it has been named a Leader in Forrester's recent report, The Forrester Wave™: Application Modernization And Migration Services, Q3 2021 . Deloitte is recognized for partnering with customers for business transformation and its strength in both technical and business acumen, that goes beyond a cookie-cutter approach, as noted by customer references.
Worldfinextra.com

National Bank of Bahrain launches youth-focused digital banking challenge

The National Bank of Bahrain launches the Digital Banking Challenge in strategic partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay; one of MENA’s largest FinTech Hubs open for all Bahraini youth to develop new and creative solutions focused on NBB's new digital banking app. In line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 objectives, the NBB...
BusinessThrive Global

Kevin Grimes Sr. of Pharmalex: “Understand your Customer”

Understand your Customer. Customers today expect a seamless digital experience when making informed business decisions. Therefore, a deep understanding of your customer base and their buying habits is important. Moreover, if possible, you should also understand your competition as much as is practical. In general, companies must establish a digital culture of innovation and growth to meet growing customer demands. This will enable you to improve the overall user experience and boost customer retention by establishing a more significant presence in the digital market. For example, I have worked and partnered with advertising and marketing agencies to better understand my customer base and come up with unique ways of reaching them digitally.
Businessmartechseries.com

Collier Pickard Partners with StarfishETL for Streamlined Data Projects

UK-Based CRM consultancy teams up with StarfishETL to bring consistent integration and migration experiences to customer base. Starfish ETL, a Technology Advisors, Inc. company, is proud to announce its recent partnership with Collier Pickard, a UK-based Independent CRM consultancy. Collier Pickard provides clients with the insights and advice they need to select highly effective software solutions to scale their business.
Technologyautomationworld.com

The State of Industry 4.0 Adoption

With interest in end-to-end connectivity booming, Industry 4.0 has been at the center of discussions pertaining to automation technology and business strategy for several years now. However, despite all the buzz, actual Industry 4.0 implementations are far from ubiquitous, and many hurdles remain for their broader adoption. In 2019, a...
TechnologyCSO

Transform Into a Data-Driven Commerce Organization

Blue Acorn iCi's Intelligent Commerce Foundation is an integrated technology stack of Adobe Commerce, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Target combined with strategic analytics and optimization services. This pre-integrated tech solution empowers brands to deliver data-driven personalized customer journeys and immediately take advantage of enterprise grade ecommerce functionality; collect, organize, analyze, and report on customer data; and test customer experiences. In this article, uncover five keys to success, as well as a Case Study in which the Intelligent Commerce Foundation was used to great advantage.
Softwaremartechseries.com

ProjectManager Names Ryan Buma CEO, Attracts New Investors

Former Oracle and Microsoft executive tapped to lead ProjectManager, a top project and work management software provider. ProjectManager.com, Inc., a leading project and work management software provider with more than 40,000 users worldwide, announced that former Microsoft and Oracle executive Ryan Buma has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President. Buma, a seasoned SaaS operator, will lead the company into new stages of growth, thanks in part to a substantial further investment from Ninety Mile Ventures Limited, as well as new and experienced investors from within the tech space.
Career Development & Advicethecustomer.net

How-to: Digital Transformation Across Silos

The proliferation of digital transformation initiatives over the past year has led to countless efficiencies, especially when it comes to team collaboration across traditional business silos. With all the ways digital innovation has enabled companies to remain productive during the pandemic, one of the most positive outcomes is improved collaboration...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The Role of Culture in Digital Transformation

When we talk about the culture, especially the business culture of a digital marketing agency; then we mean that it is a blend of two very important elements, which are ‘People’ and ‘Technology.’ One very obvious thing to note is, technologies can indeed do wonders only when there are the right people to drive it. So, it is the workforce that gives it their all to adapt to all the transformational changes.
Technologydatasciencecentral.com

Digital Transformation Through IoT

Time is evolving minute by minute and day-by-day. Currently, at this point there is no need to have a great product or service if you want to satisfy your customer requirements or retain the market. One of the methods to place your business apart from the competition is by supporting...
EconomyCIO

Transforming the customer experience with customer data architecture (CDA)

Welcome to this three part podcast series on ‘Liberating data: the new paradigm to drive business success and customer delight’ brought to you by Google Cloud, Accenture and IDG Communications. In this our first episode we’ll be talking about the importance of developing a proper customer data architecture (CDA) as...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Amanda Brownfield to Lead Applied Insight as CEO

Private equity firm The Acacia Group has announced corporate leadership transitions designed to fuel the growth of Applied Insight, an Acacia company and cloud technology provider serving the U.S. government. Amanda Brownfield, an experienced leader in the federal technology sector, has been appointed CEO of Applied Insight. Dede Dascalu, former...
TechnologyInformationWeek

Digital Transformation and Data Security

The global pandemic in 2020 forced a shift in digital transformation, which went from theory to practice practically overnight. Customers expect their data to be safeguarded, while still insisting upon responsive, highly-intuitive technology designed to solve their paint points. This white paper looks at:. How companies are digitally innovating today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy