Thom Yorke Remixes MF DOOM’s “Gazzillion Ear”: Listen
Thom Yorke has shared another remix of the late MF DOOM’s Born Like This track “Gazzillion Ear.” The “Man on Fire Remix” is part of Lex.XX, Lex Records’ remix series celebrating the London label’s 20th anniversary. He previously remixed the track—originally produced by J Dilla—in 2009 as an iTunes extra bonus track for Born Like This. He also teased this new remix as early as 2016, when he co-hosted Benji B’s BBC Radio 1 show. Check out “Gazzillion Ear [Thom Yorke Man on Fire Remix]” below.pitchfork.com
