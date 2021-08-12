Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Former prosecutor: Trump wanted him out for failing to back scheme

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe controversy was soon overshadowed by the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but there was a striking series of events days earlier involving Donald Trump, the presidential election, and the state of Georgia. It started on Saturday, Jan. 2, when the then-president told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) he wanted someone to "find" enough votes to flip the state in his favor. A day later, the public heard a recording of the scandalous phone meeting.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 9

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Christine
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Election Fraud#State#Senate#The Judiciary Committee#Republican#Fbi#White House#The Justice Department#The New York Times#Rosen And Clark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

(CNN) — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump's final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to "just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me."
POTUSWashington Post

Opinion:The most dangerous Trump official you’ve never heard of needs to be heard from

“People tell me Jeff Clark is great, I should put him in. People want me to replace DOJ leadership,” President Donald Trump told acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen on a Dec. 27, 2020, phone call — suggesting, with typical Trumpian subtlety, that Rosen might soon find himself out of a job if he didn’t comply with Trump’s demands to “tell people that this was an illegal, corrupt election.”
POTUSWashington Post

Chuck Grassley’s bad defense of Trump’s DOJ scheme

Congress’s investigation into Donald Trump’s effort to commandeer the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election is just getting off the ground, with the first transcripts of testimony collected over the weekend yet to be released. But as we wait, one Republican, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), is stepping forward...
Presidential ElectionSalon

How Trump blew his chance to steal the election: The clock was ticking; he was tweeting

The months leading up to Nov. 3, 2020, were for Donald Trump almost a carbon copy of what he had done going into the presidential election four years previously: He thumbed tweets, whined at his rallies and complained to anyone who would listen that the election had been "rigged" by Democrats. Of course, after election eve in 2016, we never heard another peep out of him about the dastardly Democrats and the wily ways they had rigged the election against him, because he won.
POTUSWashington Post

Shocking new Trump-DOJ revelations should shape the Jan. 6 investigation

We’re now learning that Donald Trump went to extraordinarily corrupt lengths to enlist the Justice Department’s help in overturning his 2020 loss. This is filling in important details about Trump’s months-long campaign to retain the presidency via highly dubious legal manipulation, to remain in power illegitimately. But it should also...

Comments / 9

Community Policy