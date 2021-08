An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with gunmen who shot at him after following him into a parking lot Monday in Portage Park. No one was hurt. The 24-year-old was driving about 5:15 a.m. when he noticed he was being followed by a gray sedan, Chicago police said. The off-duty officer turned into a parking lot in the 3900 block of North Lamon Avenue and the sedan followed.