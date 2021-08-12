Braves tie Phillies for first place in NL East
The Braves waited months upon months for a run. The players and coaches constantly referenced it, expressing faith, even in the darkest days, that the team would make a push. It’s happening: When second baseman Ozzie Albies blasted a walk-off three-run homer into the Chop House on Wednesday, along with the Phillies’ 8-2 loss to the Dodgers, the Braves leaped into a tie for first place. At 59-55, the Braves are once again in pole position in the National League East.www.ajc.com
Comments / 0