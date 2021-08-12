Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 938 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Tonto National Monument to 10 miles northwest of Miami to near Claypool, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument, Apache Lake, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Inspiration and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 230 and 250, and between mile markers 256 and 264. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 242. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH