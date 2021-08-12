Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 05:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 08:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH FIRE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 508 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Fire Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Salt River. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Fire Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Four Peaks, Saguaro Lake and Salt River Tubing Recreation Area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
