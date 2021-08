Did you find yourself going faster on Maine roads at times during the pandemic? You’re not alone. It seems more people have been speeding across the state. You remember how barren the roads were at times when offices and stores were running at minimal capacity. Just getting to and from work - if you went to the office - was the goal. There wasn’t a lot of stopping to run errands and so forth since so many businesses were barely operating. There were less cars and trucks and so many had the need for speed. Maybe it was a little of a distraction of getting through the coronavirus.